SaaSify Announces Support for Newly Launched AWS Partner Central API

SaaSify supports integration of newly launched AWS Partner Central API for selling. We've already incorporated for native CRMS like Salesforce and HubSpot.

SaaSify is supporting the newly launched AWS Partner Central API for selling. Streamline the entire opportunity to cash process on AWS ACE within your native CRMs like Salesforce and HubSpot” — Manesh Raveendran, CEO of Spektra Systems

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SaaSify by Spektra Systems proudly announces its integration partnership with AWS Marketplace to help Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) integrate their CRMs with the newly launched AWS Partner Central API for selling By leveraging this integration, ISVs can manage the operation complexities and boost co-sell directly from their CRM platforms which eliminate the need to switch between the systems to manage tasks. It establishes a bi-directional sync that enables seamless data retrieval and updates the platforms in real time. Businesses can significantly enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of their operations as the sales and communication channels are now synced and streamlined.Key Benefits of AWS Partner Central API-led Integration ● Real-Time Data Synchronization: ISVs can now have access to real-time synced data, enabling them to track opportunities, lead and partner status right within their preferred system of record.● Reduced Manual Effort: Manual effort now gets reduced significantly with an automated workflow, updating the CRM system with real-time insights from its partner website- AWS Marketplace.● Improved Efficiency: The integration enhances efficiency as it reduces the market flaws by up to 80%, streamlining sales processes and reducing administrative overhead with automation.● Enhanced Collaboration: The integration fosters stronger collaboration between ISVs and AWS by programmatically accessing and managing partnership data, ensuring up-to-date and consistent information.● Better Data Consistency: The integration would ensure that your CRM data aligns with AWS Partner Central, providing a more accurate view of your sales pipeline and customer relationships.By automating the sales workflow through API integration, SaaSify by Spektra Systems helps ISVs drive growth, transparency, and convenience. With the Salesforce CRM Connector , ISVs can unlock the full potential of the Marketplace directly within their native CRM systems, eliminating the need to switch contexts. This enables ISVs to accelerate growth while staying focused on their core business operations.

