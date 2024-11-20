Drees & Sommer Brings Industry Leaders Together to Explore the Future of Sustainable Construction Dubai Arbitration Week

Dubai Arbitration Week Anand Anthony

DUBAI, UAE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of Dubai Arbitration Week's official calendar, Building for the Future: Sustainability in Construction—Navigating Legal Challenges and Opportunities brought together industry leaders to discuss critical topics shaping the future of construction and legal practices. Hosted by Drees & Sommer and sponsored by Balfaqeeh Advocates & Legal Consultants, the event highlighted the intersection of sustainable innovation, legal frameworks, and industry collaboration.

As the global push for greener building practices gains momentum, the session tackled urgent questions, such as: How can arbitration support sustainable development in construction? What legal mechanisms and contractual innovations are needed to achieve Net Zero goals? How can stakeholders collaborate more effectively to ensure compliance with evolving regulations?

Held in a vibrant and interactive format at the TechHive DIFC, the panellists covered issues such as the role of arbitration in promoting sustainability, achieving Net Zero goals, and navigating decarbonisation within the construction industry. The expert panel included leading voices from legal, design, finance and sustainability fields, sharing actionable insights and real-world examples.

"Sustainability in construction requires breaking silos and rethinking contracts to ensure inclusivity and long-term impact. The solutions aren’t just technical but deeply collaborative across disciplines. This is not a one-person job—it’s a collective effort across legal, design, and operational teams," said Anand Anthony, Director of Claims & Expert Services at Drees & Sommer, who moderated the discussion, emphasising the need for a long-term, collaborative approach to sustainability in construction. Participants included industry leaders Fatima Balfaqeeh, Husni Madi, and Abdallah El Shehaby, Tatyana Gerber, and Davide Del Deo.

The theme of collaboration echoed throughout the day. Dr Abdulmajid Karanouh, Head of Interdisciplinary Design Research at Drees & Sommer, highlighted the importance of integrating sustainable practices into every phase of a project: “Sustainability isn’t just about rating systems —it’s about integrating design, technology, constructability, operability, financial modelling, and legal practices to address the entire lifecycle of a project. This holistic approach is the only way to truly future-proof our industry.”

The event received overwhelmingly positive feedback from attendees, who praised the diversity and expertise of the speakers. While the panel discussion leaned more heavily on sustainability in construction, the interplay with legal frameworks provided practical insights for industry professionals navigating these challenges. The session also highlighted the need for more public-private partnerships to address sustainability issues collectively and effectively. It concluded with a resounding agreement on the importance of partnerships between the legal and construction industries to drive sustainable change. A key takeaway was the critical role of arbitration in enforcing compliance and resolving disputes, including the use of collaborative contracting; paving the way for a greener future.

