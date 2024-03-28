Drees & Sommer Announces Expansion of Claims and Expert Services Across APAC and Middle East

Stephan Degenhart

The expansion of its Claims and Expert Services division is a significant move to position the company as a leader in the construction consulting space

Our Claims and Expert Services are reaching new heights, offering unparalleled expertise and support to clients in these dynamic markets. Resolving complex disputes and providing top advisory services” — Stephan Degenhart, Associate Partner and Managing Director APAC & ME

DUBAI, UAE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drees & Sommer has announced the expansion of its Claims and Expert Services division across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East to bolster its position as a leader in the construction and real estate sectors. This strategic expansion aims to meet the growing demand for specialised services in these vibrant markets, underscoring the company's commitment to excellence and dedication to supporting clients with unparalleled expertise.

Recognising the increasing need for specialised Claims and Expert Services, Drees & Sommer is enhancing its presence to serve its clients' unique requirements better. This expansion will allow the company to offer greater value and more comprehensive support to construction and real estate projects throughout the APAC and Middle East regions. Clients can look forward to receiving the exceptional quality, reliability, and professionalism that are hallmarks of the Drees & Sommer brand, now coupled with an increased focus on the specific needs of these dynamic markets.

This expansion not only signifies Drees & Sommer's unwavering dedication to delivering the highest standards of service and expertise but also reaffirms the company's commitment to fostering growth and excellence in the construction and real estate industry globally.

