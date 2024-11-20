Growing Demands For Agricultural Products Acts As Leading Driver In The Drip Irrigation Market In 2024

Drip Irrigation Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The drip irrigation market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $11.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%.” — The Business Research Company

The drip irrigation market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to expand from $6.59 billion in 2023 to $7.37 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth in the past period can be attributed to concerns over water scarcity, improved crop yield and quality, government subsidies and support, the rise of commercial agriculture, and a growing emphasis on sustainable agricultural practices.

How Big Is the Global Drip Irrigation Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The drip irrigation market is expected to experience rapid growth in the coming years, reaching $11.39 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. This growth is driven by factors such as population growth and the need for food security, the expansion of horticulture and floriculture, adaptation to climate change, technological advancements in irrigation systems, and increased awareness and adoption in emerging markets. Key trends during the forecast period include the use of drip irrigation in greenhouse farming, improvements in system design, micro-irrigation for smallholder farmers, its application in urban and landscaping areas, and a shift towards organic and specialty crop production.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Drip Irrigation Market?

The growing demand for agricultural products is anticipated to drive the expansion of the drip irrigation market in the coming years. Agricultural products encompass both raw and processed items, including those derived from livestock or other agricultural commodities. Drip irrigation is utilized to supply water and nutrients directly to the plant's root zone, enhancing crop yields by improving water and nutrient management, which helps meet the increasing demand for agricultural products.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Drip Irrigation Market Share?

Major companies operating in the drip irrigation market report are The Toro Company, Valmont Industries lnc., Netafim Limited, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Rain Bird Corporation, Lindsay Corporation, Hunter Industries Inc., Rivulis Irrigation Ltd., Naandan Jain Irrigation Ltd., Eurodrip S.A.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Drip Irrigation Market Size?

Technological advancements have become a significant trend gaining traction in the drip irrigation market. Leading companies in the market are concentrating on developing innovative technologies to maintain their competitive edge.

How Is the Global Drip Irrigation Market Segmented?

1) By Dripper: Inline Emitters, Online Emitters

2) By Component: Filters, Drip Pipes, Emitters, Valves, Pressure Gauge, Fittings, Other Components

3) By Crop: Field Crops, Fruit And Nuts, Vegetable Crops, Other Crops

4)By Application: Surface Application, Subsurface Application

Asia-Pacific: The Leading Region in the Drip Irrigation Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the drip irrigation market share in 2023. The regions covered in the drip irrigation global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

What Is the Drip Irrigation Market?

Drip irrigation is a type of micro-irrigation system that uses tubing with emitters placed near the plants. It is also referred to as trickling irrigation.

The Drip Irrigation Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Drip Irrigation Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Drip Irrigation Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into drip irrigation market size, drip irrigation global market drivers and trends, drip irrigation global market major players, drip irrigation competitors' revenues, drip irrigation global market positioning, and drip irrigation market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

