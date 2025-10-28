Electric Vehicle (EV)-Ready Parking Guidance Display Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

How Large Will The Electric Vehicle (EV)-Ready Parking Guidance Display Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, the market size for EV-ready parking guidance displays has seen swift expansion. Expected to increase from $1.39 billion in 2024 to $1.56 billion in 2025, it has a predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The growth observed in the previous period can be traced back to a hike in the acceptance of electric vehicles, soaring demand for intelligent parking systems, escalating levels of urban congestion, increased investment in public EV charging infrastructures, and enhanced government initiatives favoring e-mobility.

The market size of parking guidance displays prepared for electric vehicles (EVs) is predicted to experience swift expansion in the upcoming years. The anticipated growth will see the market reaching $2.45 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth during the forecast period can be connected to the increasing incorporation of IoT in parking systems, greater emphasis on enhancing the EV user experience, a surge in smart city projects, growing requirement for real-time data on charging availability, and broadening networks of EV charging stations. Prevailing trends for the forecast period encompass improvements in AI-based parking analytics, cutting-edge display systems offering dynamic content, creation of unified platforms for EV charging and parking, innovations in solar-powered display units, and advancements in communication between vehicles and infrastructure.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Electric Vehicle (EV)-Ready Parking Guidance Display Market Landscape?

Factors such as the growing popularity of electric cars are projected to stimulate expansion in the electric vehicle (EV)-ready parking guidance display market. Electric cars, which operate on electricity rather than traditional fuels like diesel or gasoline, have gained traction due to their potential to lower pollution levels. They emit less damaging emissions compared to conventional vehicles, thereby contributing to environmental conservation and improved air quality. The electric vehicle (EV)-ready parking guidance system proves beneficial by indicating available charging points, thereby simplifying the task of finding spots for recharging. As per the International Energy Agency, an autonomous intergovernmental organization headquartered in Paris, there was a significant rise in electric vehicle sales in 2023, showing an impressive increase by 3.5 million units or an incredible year-on-year growth of 35%. This increasing trend in adoption of electric vehicles (EV) is a significant factor fuelling the progress of the electric vehicle (EV)-ready parking guidance display market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Electric Vehicle (EV)-Ready Parking Guidance Display Market?

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Panasonic Corporation

• Continental Aktiengesellschaft

• Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

• TKH Group N.V.

• Japan Display Inc.

• ChargePoint Inc.

• SKIDATA GmbH

• FlashParking Inc.

• HUB Parking Technology Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Electric Vehicle (EV)-Ready Parking Guidance Display Market?

Significant players in the EV-ready parking guidance display market, including large corporations, are concentrating on product advancements like digital signage displays. These are utilized to display real-time parking availability, direct motorists to EV charging spots effectively, and improve overall customer experience in commercial and public parking spaces. Digital signage displays are electronic screens that show live information, ads, or real-time updates to an audience in public or private areas. For example, in June 2023, LG Business Solutions USA, a subsidiary of LG Electronics in the US, introduced a new digital signage display incorporating the Broadsign OOH advertising platform specifically for EV chargers. This innovative product boasts features such as exceptionally bright 55-inch screens for outdoor usage, a two-sided display for visibility from multiple perspectives, and durability factors like IP56 protection and impact-resistant glass. The goal is to help property owners capitalize on advertising to maximize returns on investments, while also making it easier for users to locate and use EV charging stations.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Electric Vehicle (EV)-Ready Parking Guidance Display Market

The electric vehicle (EV)-ready parking guidance display market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Single-Space Displays, Zone Displays, Multi-Space Displays

2) By Technology: Light Emitting Diode (LED), Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), Other Technologies

3) By Installation Type: New Installation, Retrofit

4) By Application: Commercial Parking, Residential Parking, Public Parking, Airports, Shopping Centers

5) By End-User: Municipalities, Parking Operators, Corporate Offices, Hospitals, Educational Institutions, Other End-Users

1) By Single-Space Displays: On-Stall Sensors, Overhead Indicators, Wall-Mounted Spot Indicators

2) By Zone Displays: Entry Or Exit Zone Displays, Section-Level Occupancy Displays, Directional Guidance Displays

3) By Multi-Space Displays: Parking Lot Light Emitting Diode (LED) Boards, Garage-Level Multi-Space Displays, Dynamic Wayfinding Displays

Electric Vehicle (EV)-Ready Parking Guidance Display Market Regional Insights

North America dominated the global market for EV-ready parking guidance display in 2024. Anticipated to exhibit the quickest expansion rate in the future, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region. The global market report for EV-ready parking guidance display encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

