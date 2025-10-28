Electronic Procurement (e-Procurement) Auto Parts Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Electronic Procurement (e-Procurement) Auto Parts Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Electronic Procurement (e-Procurement) Auto Parts Market Size And Growth?

The market size for auto parts in the electronic procurement (e-Procurement) sector has seen significant growth over recent years. It's predicted to expand from $7.29 billion in 2024 to $8.50 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. Factors contributing to this notable growth over the historic period include an increase in the average age of vehicles, enlargement of independent repair networks, escalation in miles covered by vehicles, a surge in used vehicle transactions, increase in light commercial vehicle fleets, and initiatives aimed at retaining dealer services.

The market size for auto parts procured electronically (e-Procurement) is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, increasing to $15.50 billion by 2029 and exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. This predicted growth during the forecasted period can be credited to factors such as the accelerating age of vehicle fleets, the expansion of ride-hailing and delivery fleets, extended vehicle ownership durations, the growing popularity of the do-it-for-me service model, and more extensive catalog options provided by consolidated distributors. Foreseeable trends during this period include the modernization of electronic data interchange for order processing, automation of invoices and packing slips through optical character recognition, demand forecasting using artificial intelligence and machine learning, warehouse and last-mile tracking enabled by radio frequency identification, and parts identification and fitment verification assisted by computer vision.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Electronic Procurement (e-Procurement) Auto Parts Market?

The escalation in costs associated with vehicle upkeep and repairs is anticipated to accelerate the advance of the e-Procurement auto parts market. These costs relate to the financial outlay necessary to preserve the operative status of a vehicle and rectify mechanical or technical issues. The amplification of these costs can be attributed to the inflated prices of auto parts, contributing to a surge in the total cost of vehicle servicing and repairs. Electronic procurement streamlines sourcing for car spare parts and servicing, reducing human error and delay, enabling cost comparison and bulk buying, thereby curtailing the cumulative repair and maintenance costs. For instance, data from the US-based central bank, the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis (FRED), revealed that in September 2025, the consumer price index (CPI) for motor vehicle upkeep and repair in American cities rose to 392.897 in December 2023 from 371.780 in January 2023, marking a 5.68% increase. Thus, the increasing costs of vehicle maintenance and repairs are fueling the expansion of the e-Procurement auto parts market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Electronic Procurement (e-Procurement) Auto Parts Market?

Major players in the Electronic Procurement (e-Procurement) Auto Parts Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• DENSO Corporation

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Hyundai Mobis Company Limited

• Continental AG

• Magna International Inc.

• Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

• Valeo SE

• Lear Corporation

• Faurecia SE

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Electronic Procurement (e-Procurement) Auto Parts Market In The Future?

Leading firms in the auto parts e-Procurement industry are strategizing partnerships to improve supply chain efficacy and broaden their market presence. Partnerships are mutually beneficial alliances enabling companies to share resources, technological know-how, or marketplace access for joint expansion and competitiveness enhancement. In February 2025, for example, Daimler Truck, a commercial vehicle producer from Germany, joined forces with Spryker and Valantic, both German-based companies specializing in composable commerce technology and implementation, respectively, to create a B2B online marketplace. The platform boasts features like geographic routing to prioritize purchases from favoured dealers, round-the-clock ordering through My PartsHub platform, comprehensible product details and purchasing alternatives, compatibility with Daimler’s pre-existing systems, and an inventory comprising approximately 100,000 parts such as powertrains, chassis parts, safety electronics, and media systems. It first made its appearance in the United Kingdom before extending to other markets including South Africa and Australia.

How Is The Electronic Procurement (e-Procurement) Auto Parts Market Segmented?

The electronic procurement (e-Procurement) auto parts market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

4) By Application: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Aftermarket

5) By End-User: Automotive Manufacturers, Distributors, Retailers, Repair Shops, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software, Inventory Management Software, Order Management Software (OMS), e-Sourcing Software, Purchase-To-Pay (P2P) Software, Analytics And Reporting Software

2) By Services: Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Training And Support Services, Integration Services, Managed Services, Maintenance And Upgrade Services

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Electronic Procurement (e-Procurement) Auto Parts Market?

In the Electronic Procurement (e-Procurement) Auto Parts Global Market Report 2025, the Asia-Pacific region held the leading position in the year 2024. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

