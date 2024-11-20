Dog Food Global Market 2024 To Reach $53.88 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.0%

Dog Food Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The dog food market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $53.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%.” — The Business Research Company

The dog food market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $36.67 billion in 2023 to $39.59 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the past period can be attributed to factors such as traditional pet ownership, limited product variety, recommendations from veterinarians, a lack of specialized health products, brand loyalty, and limited online availability.

How Big Is the Global Dog Food Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The dog food market is anticipated to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching $53.88 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This growth in the forecast period is driven by the humanization of pets, an increased focus on health and wellness, product diversification, the expansion of e-commerce, and sustainability concerns. Key trends expected during this period include the integration of technology, a focus on premium and health-conscious products, growth in e-commerce and direct-to-consumer channels, personalized and customized offerings, and an emphasis on sustainability and ethical sourcing.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Dog Food Market?

The growth of the dog food market is expected to be driven by the rising trend of dog adoption. Dog adoption involves acquiring a dog from a shelter or charity. With the growing trend of treating pets more like family members, there has been an increase in dog ownership, leading to pet owners opting for more nutritious food for their dogs.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Dog Food Market Share?

Major companies operating in the dog food market report are Nestle SA, Mars Inc., General Mills Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, The J.M. Smucker Company, H&H Group, Diamond Pet Foods, Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc., Unicharm PetCare Corporation, Affinity Petcare SA, Freshpet Inc.



What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Dog Food Market Size?

Key players in the dog food market are innovating with new products, such as vegan dog food, to strengthen their market position. Vegan dog food is designed to fulfill the nutritional requirements of dogs while excluding any ingredients derived from animals.

How Is the Global Dog Food Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Kibble, Treats And Chews, Dehydrated Food, Freeze Dried Food, Freeze Dried Raw, Wet Food, Frozen, Raw Food, Powder,

2) By Nature: Organic, Monoprotein, Conventional

3) By Source: Animal Derived, Plant Derived, Insect Derived

4) By Pet Type: Puppy, Adult, Senior

5) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels

North America: The Leading Region in the Dog Food Market

North America was the largest region in the dog food market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the dog food global market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the dog food global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

What Is the Dog Food Market?

Dog food refers to nutrition specifically formulated for dogs, whether they are pets or wild canines. These diets are created to provide essential nutrients that are easily digestible and readily absorbed by the dog's body.

The Dog Food Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Dog Food Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Dog Food Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into the dog food market size, dog food global market drivers and trends, dog food global market major players, dog food competitors' revenues, dog food global market positioning, and dog food market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

