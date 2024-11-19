[Macau R&D and Hengqin Commercialization] Joint Research Projects of the Ministry of Science and Technology of China and the Macau Science Fund Exhibited at the Zhuhai Airshow

MACAU, November 19 - The 15th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition was held from November 12 to 17, 2024, in Zhuhai, Guangdong. A joint research project between the Macau Science and Technology Development Fund (FDCT) and the Ministry of Science and Technology of China, titled "Research and Development of New Solid-State Additive Manufacturing Key Technologies and Equipment for High Corrosion-Resistant Components," was showcased at the exhibition. FDCT Administrative Committee Chairman, Mr. Chio Weng Keong, and Committee Member, Mr. Cheang Kun Wai, along with their delegation, attended the event for visits and exchanges.

The project is a collaborative research initiative between Macau and Mainland China. The Macau participant is the Macau Institute for Development and Quality (IDQ), while the Mainland partner is Aerospace Engineering Equipment (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. The project focuses on developing efficient additive manufacturing technologies and equipment for large aerospace components, particularly for producing high-performance aluminum alloy structural parts for rockets and spacecraft. These components, which serve as the "skeleton" of aerospace thrusters, are vital structural elements that provide a hardware foundation for the successful execution of space launch missions, making the project of significant importance.

Promoting Macau R&D, Hengqin Commercialization

In alignment with the policy directions of the Macau SAR Government, FDCT supports the complementary policy of fostering Macau-based R&D and leveraging Hengqin for commercialization of research outcomes. The IDQ has established a wholly-owned subsidiary in Hengqin, named the Guangdong Hengqin Macau Quality Research and Technology Development Co., Ltd. (referred to as "Macau Quality Research Co."), while the Aerospace Engineering Equipment Hengqin R&D Center has been established in parallel, relying on Macau Quality Research Co. as a solid foundation for the coordinated development of "Industry-University-Research" collaboration. Currently, 60% of Macau Quality Research Co.'s staff are Macau residents, with an average age of 25 for R&D personnel. The company plans to gradually expand its workforce annually, prioritizing the recruitment of young talent from Macau to collaborate with the Hengqin team on R&D efforts, aiming to nurture local talent and contribute to the industrial development of Macau and Hengqin.

FDCT has consistently encouraged and supported local research teams in applying for joint research funding programs between FDCT and the Ministry of Science and Technology, selecting high-quality projects in collaboration with the Ministry. This initiative aims to further enhance Macau's research capabilities and facilitate its integration into the overall national development strategy, contributing to the country’s needs while capitalizing on Macau’s unique strengths.