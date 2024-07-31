Translate.One Acquires Intertext, Advancing Its Global Network
EINPresswire.com/ -- Translate.One, a prominent global language service and technology company and a division of one of the largest integrated legal solutions providers in the US, is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Intertext. This strategic move is set to further solidify Translate.One’s position as a worldwide leader in delivering top-tier language and technology solutions.
“We are delighted to welcome Intertext into the Translate.One family,” stated Peter Smith, President of Translate.One. “With their longstanding commitment to delivering high-quality translation services, Intertext perfectly complements our European operations and enhances our overall customer service capabilities.”
Since its establishment in 1988, Intertext has consistently excelled in providing exceptional translation services to the Spanish and German markets. The acquisition will empower Intertext with enhanced support and technology-driven solutions from Translate.One, ensuring the continuation of exceptional service for years to come.
Dorothee Orf, CEO at Intertext, commented, “We are excited to become part of the global structure of Translate.One. This means definitely a big step forward for our team and will allow us to combine experience and quality with the enhanced resources of an international organization.”
About Translate.One:
Translate.One stands as a global leader in language services and technology, operating as a division of Trustpoint, one of the largest integrated legal solutions providers in the US. Committed to excellence, Translate.One offers a diverse array of language solutions tailored to meet the unique requirements of its clients worldwide.
About Intertext:
Established in 1988, Intertext has earned a reputation as a trusted provider of translation services, specializing in the Spanish and German markets. The acquisition by Translate.One marks a new chapter in Intertext’s journey toward excellence in language solutions.
For further inquiries, please contact Effie Salourou at effie.salourou@translate.one.
Effie Salourou
