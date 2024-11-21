Avalue Launches Rugged Industrial Touchscreen Panel PC SPC-10W35

Avalue Rugged Panel PC SPC-10W35

Compact, Durable 10-inch Solution for Improved On-Site Productivity

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, TAIWAN, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avalue Technology Inc. (TAIEX: 3479-TW) is the global leader in industrial computing solutions. With the launch of industrial panel PC SPC-10W35 , a world-leading provider of industrial PC solutions Avalue Technology is mapping out a complete product line for rugged panel PCs designed to meet requirements of industrial applications in various scenarios. While rugged industrial panel PCs customized for extreme temperature and high impact normally require higher maintenance fees, Avalue’s new touchscreen panel PC SPC-10W35 features durability and industrial-grade stability not found in ordinary panel PCs, making it an economic alternative to rugged panel PCs customized for specialized applications. Multi-touch industrial solution SPC-10W35 is waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof. Compact, durable, and easy to clean, it is suitable for a wide variety of applications, especially automated industries, manufacturing industry (e.g. air compressor and machine tools), food processing, and pharmaceutical laboratories.Especially designed for light industrial applications, the 10-inch compact and highly applicable rugged panel PC SPC-10W35 departures from previous panel PCs designed for highly polluted environments in heavy industries. Combining efficiency, durability and safety, SPC-10W35 is equipped with high-performance low-power IntelCeleron J6412 processor (codenamed Elkhart Lake). Its SECC zinc-coating for rust-, corrosion- and acid resistance provides a more shiny and attractive appearance and prevents fingerprint stains. Furthermore, it has a waterproof rating of IP65/54, is resistant to dirt and easy to clean. Its strong and durable M12 waterproof connectors completely seal and prevent liquid ingress. Diverse array of I/O interfaces for DC/LAN/USB 2.0/GPIO/COM remains uncompromising in harsh conditions, such as impact and vibration, ensuring data security and reliable connection. SPC-10W35 meets the requirements of on-site workers and long hours of continuous operation and improves equipment longevity.Avalue fanless rugged PC SPC-10W35 supports full-flat WXGA widescreen. Providing three touch modes, its PCAP touch panel may be configured for use in normal condition, when wearing gloves or at higher humidity level, improving the stability of using touchscreen panel in industrial scenarios. Customers may also opt for high-brightness solutions to enable readability under direct sunlight and to counteract bright outdoor conditions. SPC-10W35 is compatible with mainstream operating systems, such as Windowsand Linux, and its wide temperature and voltage operation range (+12~24V DC in), fanless rugged performance, compact body and rugged waterproof interface ensures stability in on-site operating environment.SPC-10W35 information:For more information, visit Avalue Website or contact us using our online contact form About Avalue TechnologyAvalue Technology (TWSE:3479) is a global leader in industrial computing solutions. We provide reliable and customized products and services based on our strong background in the industrial control industry and successful market entry experience. Avalue Technology specializes in embedded and industrial computing solutions for smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart retail and IoT applications. The company has integrated the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into its mission, vision, and values, transferring them into the essence of its business strategy. The company leverages intelligence and sustainability to create a blueprint for the future of digital innovation, driving long-term change in the smart industry ecosystem.

