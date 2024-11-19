Reflections from COP 29: Transforming Agri-food Systems through Carbon Markets

Description

At COP29, held in Baku, Azerbaijan, the integration of carbon markets into agrifood systems emerged as a pivotal theme for addressing the intertwined crises of climate change and food security. The conference highlighted the vital role of agrifood systems, which account for one third of anthropogenic global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, in achieving net-zero targets. Leaders at COP29 stressed the importance of creating robust, transparent systems for carbon trading to ensure equitable benefits for vulnerable farming communities while maintaining ecological integrity. However, achieving these goals will require strong international collaboration, enhanced data on emissions, and inclusive policies to ensure that marginalized groups are not left behind in the transition to a sustainable future.

The Asian Development Bank, through the Agriculture, Food, Nature, and Rural Development Sector Office (SG-AFNR), is organizing a webinar featuring expert speakers from ADB, the World Bank, CGIAR, The Nature Conservancy (TNC), Wageningen University, Mitsubishi, and Climate Asset Management/Pollination Group to share their perspectives on the role of carbon markets in scaling up climate finance and potential long-term solutions that can be supported by various stakeholders.

Objectives

The webinar aims to:

explore insights and outcomes from COP29 on promoting climate finance in agriculture, forestry and other land uses (AFOLU);

exchange ideas on the role of carbon markets in transforming global agrifood systems; and

discuss potential pathways to achieve long-term food security through climate-resilient agriculture and nature-based solutions, supported by carbon markets.

