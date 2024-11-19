Applying? Nervous to Click Submit?

Hit Submit…it’s going to be OK! 👌

We realize that hitting submit on your college applications is easier said than done. We are here to tell you, YOU CAN DO IT!

💪 You have put in the hard work.

📑 You have filled out all the sections on the application.

✅ You have had people review your essay(s) and writing prompt(s).

📝 You have read through everything for the umpteenth time.

👆 Now is the time…hit submit AND KNOW…it’s not the end-all-be-all.

We are still here to help after you hit that submit button. For example, if you hit submit and realize, "Oh no, I forgot to include an activity on my activity list!” — THAT’S OKAY! Just email your admission counselor and ask for it to be added to your application file. Or maybe you mistyped your address or phone number, that’s okay! Just reach out to let us know.

We are excited to learn more about you and all the great things you have done throughout high school. As always, just reach out if you have questions, concerns, or just need support in hitting that submit button. You are awesome. You did it! 🙌