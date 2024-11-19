Glaciers to Farms: Working Together for Food Security in Central and West Asia

It offers transformative solutions like climate adaptive planning and programming, watershed protection, climate-resilient water management and food systems, and social protection instruments to safeguard vulnerable communities.

Transcript

Glaciers crown many of Central and West Asia's towering mountains.

From the Tien Shan to the Pamirs and the Greater Caucasus, these water towers have stood for thousands of years.

About 30-60% of the region's water comes from snow and glaciers. This feeds rivers that provide water for drinking, agriculture, energy, and livelihoods, sustaining the way of life of millions of people.

But climate change is melting glaciers at an alarming rate, threatening the delicate balance of nature and the communities that depend on them.

Accelerated glacial melt is increasing the risk of floods, landslides, and other hazards that can destroy roads, dams, and hydropower plants.

As glaciers melt faster, their retreat will further stretch a region already facing water scarcity.

Too little water for drinking and crop irrigation will put food security at risk.

The Asian Development Bank is working closely with our developing member countries in Central and West Asia to help build resilience against these impacts, which is anchored on the Climate Action Roadmap for Central and West Asia and CAREC Climate Change Action Plan.

We are developing a Glaciers to Farms Program that aims to mobilize $3.5 billion from ADB's own resources and co-financing from various partners.

It takes a regional approach to address transboundary issues on water scarcity, declining agricultural productivity, and social vulnerabilities due to climate change.

It offers transformative solutions like climate adaptive planning and programming, watershed protection, climate-resilient water management and food systems, and social protection instruments to safeguard vulnerable communities.

2025 is the International Year of Glaciers' Preservation.

Now is the time to work together to adopt sustainable practices that will preserve the region's precious resources, achieve food security, and ensure a better future for generations to come.

