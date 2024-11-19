Submit Release
MPD Arrests Suspect in Northwest Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect for a shooting that occurred in Northwest D.C.

On Wednesday October 2nd, 2024, at approximately 1:38pm, First District officers heard gunshots in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street Northwest. Upon a canvas of the area, officers located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds who was transported to a local hospital for treatment of critical injuries

On Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at approximately 1:35pm, members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 27-year-old Damon Bradford of Northwest. He was charged, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, with Assault with Intent to Kill While Armed.


