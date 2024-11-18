Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of Japan Ishiba Shigeru

CANADA, November 18 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of Japan, Ishiba Shigeru, on the margins of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Prime Minister Trudeau congratulated Prime Minister Ishiba on his confirmation by Japan’s National Diet and reaffirmed his interest in continuing to work together to deepen the bilateral relationship. He emphasized the value of Japan’s ongoing partnership within the G7 and its support for shared priorities.

Prime Minister Trudeau highlighted the growing commercial relationship between Canada and Japan, in particular Canada’s ability to serve as a reliable partner on food and energy security, critical minerals, and the technologies of the future, such as electric vehicles and artificial intelligence. As Canada prepares to assume the G7 Presidency in 2025, the two leaders also discussed the importance of a free, open, and fair multilateral trading system and how to address recent challenges in the region.

Recognizing Japan as a key partner in the Indo-Pacific, the prime ministers affirmed the ongoing need for advancing security co-operation and strengthening regional partnerships.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Ishiba agreed to keep in close contact and regular contact.