Norfolk Naval Shipyard Delivers USS George H.W. Bush to Fleet On-time, following 10-month Availability

The nation’s tenth Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier entered its PIA in January 2024.

In returning George H.W. Bush to the fleet on schedule, NNSY applied a series of innovative strategies and engineering solutions to modernize the ship’s safety, communications, and combat systems—scheduling a significant volume of advance work at nearby Naval Station Norfolk (NAVSTA Norfolk) prior to the carrier’s arrival at NNSY.

Key trades workers and shop mechanics worked alongside engineering and material support personnel at NAVSTA Norfolk, augmented by NNSY’s off-yard carrier team. More than 550 personnel supported the project at the peak of the maintenance availability. NNSY also employed experienced zone managers, who conducted the PIA for USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), completed in December 2022, to improve overall learning and performance.

As part of the modernization and maintenance work for George H.W. Bush, crews installed combination ovens in the ship’s galley; modular refrigeration equipment to improve system reliability; and upgrades to the Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services system—a program the Navy has implemented across the Fleet to enhance shipboard computing systems and to consolidate multiple legacy networks.

The modernization effort also involved installing the Network Tactical Common Data Link (NTCDL) system, which enables the ship to simultaneously transmit and receive real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance data from multiple sources. NTCDL also facilitates the exchange of command and control information over multiple data links, enhancing situational awareness and operational advantage.

NNSY’s success in delivering George H.W. Bush on time demonstrates how the nation’s public shipyards are looking beyond traditional workflows to meet the Chief of Naval Operations’ objective of putting more ready players—combat-ready platforms—on the field.

“The Bush team and crew supported this availability with capability and commitment,” said Capt. Jip Mosman, NNSY Commanding Officer. “Their teamwork and dedication to returning this critical asset to the fleet will serve as the model for future maintenance and modernization programs in America’s shipyards.”

Getting advanced systems and capabilities into the hands of warfighters at speed and scale requires people at every level of the shipbuilding and maintenance enterprise to think, act, and operate differently. NNSY’s culture of collaborative planning among its highly skilled workforce enabled the shipyard to marshal the material and alternative resources necessary to deliver the aircraft carrier’s complex work packages on schedule.

NNSY’s on-time completion of the George H.W. Bush PIA adds to a recent list of successes at the shipyard, including the undocking of USS Toledo (SSN 769) undergoing Engineered Overhaul (EOH) and USS Montpelier (SSN 765) docking for its EOH.

For more information on NNSY and the other U.S. Naval Shipyards—Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility—please visit https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Shipyards/.