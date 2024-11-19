Navy Leader Highlights Shipyards’ Vital Role in Fleet Readiness During Pacific Northwest Visit

Mancinelli’s visit focused on the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP), a long-term effort to modernize the Navy’s four public shipyards, and also included a tour of the USS Jimmy Carter (SSN 23), a Seawolf-class submarine currently undergoing maintenance.

During his visit, Mancinelli met with Capt. JD Crinklaw, PSNS & IMF commander, and other senior leaders to discuss shipyard operations, infrastructure updates, and challenges. They also discussed programmatic improvements, technical innovations, and Quality of Service initiatives. As the Navy’s largest public shipyard, and the only shipyard capable of servicing Nimitz-class carriers on the West Coast, PSNS & IMF is essential to help ensure fleet readiness.

“We must continue to build, maintain, and modernize ships, submarines and aircraft to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow,” said Mancinelli. “What you do here matters deeply to the Navy and to our nation’s security. Your work is vital to defending our country and our way of life.”

Mancinelli toured Dry Docks 3, 5, and 6, where he observed seismic upgrades and discussed planned improvements under SIOP.

“The Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Plan is a once-in-a-century investment that reflects the Department of Navy’s commitment to ensuring our fleet remains ready for future challenges,” said Mancinelli. “These upgrades are critical to the overall strength of the Navy and are critical to our effort to keep our fleet ready.”

SIOP is an investment plan at the Navy’s four public shipyards to meet nuclear fleet maintenance requirements and improve Navy maintenance capabilities by expanding shipyard capacity, optimizing shipyard configuration, creating resilient infrastructure, and modernizing industrial plant equipment. SIOP upgrades enable shipyard to improve efficiency and reduce the amount of time vessels spend in a maintenance period.

The Acting Under Secretary also visited the USS Jimmy Carter, the last and most advanced of the Seawolf-class attack submarines. The submarine features a unique 100-foot hull extension, known as the multi-mission platform, which enables it to carry advanced technology and enhanced warfighting capabilities.

On board, Mancinelli met with the submarine’s leadership and crew, toured the vessel, and dined with Sailors while learning more about the submarine’s capabilities.

“It is always inspiring to meet the extraordinary Sailors who bring our platforms to life,” said Mancinelli. “The crew of the Jimmy Carter exemplifies the innovation, dedication, and selflessness that define our Navy. I have no doubt they will continue to do great things for our nation."

Throughout his visit, Mancinelli reinforced maritime statecraft and Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro’s priorities: strengthening maritime dominance, building a culture of warfighting excellence, and enhancing strategic partnerships.

“Our shipyard workers here at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard directly support the strength and readiness of the fleet,” said Mancinelli. “Your dedication and hard work ensure that our nation maintains the strongest Navy in the world. Thank you for your contributions to the security of our nation."

The visit marked Mancielli’s first trip to the Pacific Northwest, underscoring the Navy’s focus on maintaining a ready and modern fleet capable of meeting global and strategic challenges.