Aspire Systems Secures Hat-Trick in Best Workplaces for Women 2024

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspire Systems (India) Private Limited, a leading technology services provider has been recognized among the Best Workplaces for Women 2024 by Great Place to Work. This prestigious accolade marks Aspire’s third consecutive women-centric award this year, honouring its consistent efforts in creating an inclusive workplace culture where women can excel. Earlier this year, Aspire was also recognized by Avtar & Seramount, as well as ET Now for its inclusion efforts, further affirming its role as a champion of gender equity and empowerment.Aspire's commitment to a work environment where flexibility, equity, and empowerment extend beyond policies is the foundation of its workplace culture. These awards highlight Aspire’s steadfast dedication to building a supportive, growth-oriented workplace for women and underscore its continuous efforts to build a people-first culture that benefits all."Winning the ‘Best Workplace for Women’ third time in a row is a moment of pride and celebration for the entire Aspire team,” said Dineshkumar T.K., VP of Talent Management at Aspire Systems. “We sincerely believe that providing equal opportunities, structured training programs, and flexible working models will go a long way to improve the quality of professional lives of women Aspirians. Fair and unbiased recruitment processes, clear career advancement pathways, timely recognition of contributions, and access to extensive training and mentorship opportunities are some of the measures taken to foster inclusivity,” he added.Best Workplaces for Women 2024 EvaluationTo determine the Best Workplaces for Women 2024, Great Place to Work used a rigorous evaluation methodology, analyzing workplace culture and employee feedback from over 200 organizations.“As we launch India’s Best Workplaces™ for Women 2024 report, we celebrate the companies leading the charge in creating truly inclusive environments,” said Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place to Work, India. “Our research unequivocally shows that when women experience a sense of belonging, they are 6 times more likely to consider their workplace great. These organizations are setting the gold standard in fostering environments where women feel valued, heard, and empowered,” he continued.Recognitions from Avtar & Seramount and ET NowIn its sixth edition, Avtar & Seramount Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI) identified organizations, which focused on initiatives for gender, generation, PwD, LGBTQ, and regional diversity strands.Similarly, The ET Now Best Workplaces for Women 2024 conclave highlighted companies that have taken significant strides in establishing a new standard in diversity and inclusion and in shaping a future where every voice is not just heard but profoundly respected.About Aspire SystemsAspire Systems is a global technology services firm and a trusted technology partner for its customers. The company provides an array of services including enterprise integration, digital services, software engineering, testing, and infrastructure support for enterprises across industries. The company currently has more than 4,800 employees and over 275 customers worldwide. Aspire Systems is located across the globe including the USA, Mexico, UK, Ireland, India, Singapore, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. Aspire Systems has been selected as one of India’s ‘Best Companies to Work’ by the Great Place to WorkInstitute, in partnership with The Economic Times twelve times in a row.

