DSCC launches “Atlas of Macao - 2024”

MACAU, November 19 - Cartography and Cadastre Bureau releases the latest “Atlas of Macao - 2024”, in which not only records Macao urban development in conventional topographic maps, but also reveals Macao current urban scenery by adopting satellite images, the aerial photography captured by unmanned vehicles and other advanced surveying and mapping techniques. Readers can browse 360º panoramic photos and dynamic maps at ease by scanning the QR codes, which facilitates Macao residents and visitors to explore the latest urban landscape beyond the boundaries of media in terms of multi-angles and all-round approach.

“Atlas of Macao - 2024”is abundant in content, covering detailed street maps, satellite image maps, planning and zoning maps, maps of land formation at different stages, and geographical statistics and other elements. In addition, a special series of topics including the “Roaming Along the Macao Coastline” and the “Review of Macao’s Urban Infrastructure” have been added. The former topic guides readers to explore various coastal routes and seaside attractions in Macao, and displays the latest topographic data of Macao’s coastline and surrounding environment through aerial images and topographic maps captured by unmanned aerial vehicles, whereas the latter topic showcases the public construction achievements made by the SAR Government in various fields such as the construction of livelihood, transportation, public housing, and ports in the past decade with the aim of facilitating moderate diversification of the economy.

Starting from today, Macao residents and visitors can purchase this Atlas at Cartography and Cadastre Bureau, Macao Government Services Center, Macao Government Services Center in Islands, General Post Office, Macao Cultural Plaza, Wan Tat Bookstore or Seng Kwong Bookstore. You can also order the Atlas via the website of Cartography and Cadastre Bureau, each Atlas costs MOP140.

For Online Shopping Service of Cartography and Cadastre Bureau, please visit website: https://eservice.dscc.gov.mo. For general enquiries, please contact by phone (853) 2834 0040, or by email epay_enquiry@dscc.gov.mo.