Two Weeks Left for Virginians to Apply for FEMA Assistance

BRISTOL, Va.— Individuals and households in Bedford, Bland, Carroll, Giles, Grayson, Lee, Montgomery, Pittsylvania, Pulaski, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe counties and the cities of Galax and Radford who were affected by Hurricane Helene have two weeks left to apply for assistance.

Survivors can apply for FEMA assistance in the following ways:

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov

Download the FEMA mobile app

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The helpline is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time in most languages. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance is December 2, 2024.

FEMA assistance may cover rental assistance, temporary housing, home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-related needs.

FEMA grants do not have to be repaid. FEMA assistance is non-taxable and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid, or other benefits.

Have Questions About a FEMA Determination Letter? Visit Us for Help.

If you have already applied for FEMA assistance and have questions about the status of your application or about appealing a FEMA determination letter you have received, visit a DRC near you for one-on-one assistance or call the FEMA helpline at 1-800-621-3362. FEMA staff are ready to answer your questions. If you choose to appeal, you must do so within 60 days of the date of your determination letter.

FEMA has set up a rumor response webpage to clarify our role in the Helene response. Visit Hurricane Helene: Rumor Response | FEMA.gov.

For more information on Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit vaemergency.gov, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Facebook page , fema.gov/disaster/4831 and facebook.com/FEMA.

