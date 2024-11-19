Guillermo Pharis, The Wedding Dress Designer Driven by Love, Continues to Expand His Business Across the Globe

Guillermo Pharis at his studio with a wedding gown

The designer might reopen in New York City in 2025.

A Wedding Dress in 2025 isn't just a dress, it's a canvas of love, resilience, individuality merging elegance from the past and the future that will tell a modern unique story.” — Designer Guillermo Pharis

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guillermo Pharis, a new emerging wedding dress designer, has been making waves in the fashion industry with his unique, glamorous and romantic designs. Since starting his business in 2019, Pharis has quickly gained a loyal following and has recently announced his new location in Los Angeles, California.

Pharis opened his first showroom in TriBeCa, New York City in 2019, but due to the pandemic, he was forced to make a difficult decision to save his business and move his entire showroom to a different state, keeping only open for potential whole buyers in the city. In 2021, he made the bold move to relocate his showroom to downtown Denver, where he has seen great success. This move not only saved his business but also allowed him to reach a wider audience.

With the success of his Denver showroom, Pharis has set his sights on the Rocky mountains and the West Coast. In 2024, he opened a showroom in Los Angeles, bringing his stunning designs to the heart of the fashion district, downtown LA. Additionally, Pharis has partnered with boutique stores in Hong Kong to sell his gowns, further expanding his reach globally.

Despite the challenges faced during the pandemic, Pharis remains determined to reopen his showroom in New York City in 2025. He believes that his loyal followers in the city deserve to experience his designs in person once again. With his unique and romantic designs, Pharis is confident that he will continue to thrive in the fashion industry.

Pharis' success is a testament to his passion and dedication to his craft. His designs are driven by love and have captured the hearts of brides-to-be all over the world. As he continues to expand his business, Pharis remains committed to creating beautiful and timeless wedding gowns that make every bride feel special on their big day.

For more information on Guillermo Pharis and his designs, visit his website at www.gp-bridal.com/dresses/ . Follow him on Instagram @GUILLERMOPHARIS for updates on his current designs and upcoming collections.

