Numeracy checks to be introduced in all schools across South Australia

All Year 1 students will undergo a numeracy check from 2026, following a trial this year that found more than 60 per cent of students were ‘mathematically vulnerable’.

The trial – rolled out in 95 public schools, with 7000 students – identified significant numbers of students struggled with place value understanding and multiplication and division. Without intervention, these students could experience difficulties in progressing through the curriculum.

The Minister for Education, Training and Skills, Blair Boyer, introduced the trial at the beginning of this year, first in four schools, and then a call-out for other schools, that resulted in almost 100 schools taking part in the wider trial.

The numeracy check is a similar concept to the phonics check, introduced by former Education Minister Susan Close in 2017. The first phonics results in 2018, found that out of almost 6000 students that took part, 58 per cent did not meet the expected achievement.

The introduction of the phonics check has seen literacy improve by 28 percentage points since the first check began. This year, 71 per cent of Year 1 students met or exceeded expectations, which requires them to correctly decode 28 or more words out of 40.

It is hoped the introduction of the numeracy check will lead to the same positive results for students.

Each educator was provided with a specially designed kit containing interactive props such as coins, or visual cards to test their student’s basic mathematical skills and understanding. Using the kit, educators interview each student to assess their mathematical thinking. This information supports teachers to build on students’ developing mathematical knowledge.

The rollout of the numeracy check comes as the Malinauskas Labor Government continues its focus on improving mathematics skills of young South Australians, particularly through the new SA curriculum.

Mathematics has been a priority area in the development of curriculum, with students guided on how to apply their learning to real word situations and to think mathematically both at school and throughout their lives – this will help foster a love of mathematics and support students in the skills they need to take on projects such as AUKUS.

There has also been a dedicated numeracy team established in the department to lead maths improvement work, including the numeracy check, professional development and curriculum work.

There is also an emphasis on financial literacy so students can learn about budgeting, make sound financial decisions, identify scams, and understand consumer rights – critical knowledge and skills for everyday life.

The State Government also introduced an annual Numeracy Summit, held for the first time last year, that saw over 1,000 school leaders and mathematics coordinators come together to hear from numeracy and maths experts from around the world and improve teaching in schools.

Results from the trial interviews have been reviewed in conjunction with Monash University Associate Professor Ann Gervasoni, leading to the decision to screening test at an earlier level – Year 1 instead of Years 3 and 4. The test helps identify students who are struggling, and provides opportunities for intervention at an earlier point in a student’s learning.

The trial also identified that student cohorts who had a disability, were socio-economically disadvantaged, spoke English as an additional language, or were Aboriginal had higher levels of ‘mathematical vulnerability’.

The statewide numeracy check will begin with all Year 1 teachers being provided with face-to-face training next year, so the one-on-one student assessment interview can take place in 2026.

Results in numeracy were of a concern to me as Minister, particularly our younger students’ abilities to grasp certain mathematical concepts.

When I proposed a numeracy check, similar to the literacy check that former Education Minister Susan Close introduced in 2017 – I was met with resistance. Yet, the literacy check led the way across the globe, with other jurisdictions implementing it and seeing vast improvements in literacy, just like we did.

That’s exactly what I want to see happen with this numeracy check. It’s a way of understanding how students work out mathematical equations, and what might be preventing them from understanding more complex ideas and concepts.

South Australia is leading education reform in this country by being innovative and following evidence-based learning. I’m pleased to see my territory and state colleagues taking notice and expert advice recommending our approach to early intervention strategies.

When I moved to a different school in Year 10, I found maths and science particularly challenging. I couldn’t keep up with the others and I found it difficult.

That’s why I’m pleased to be part of a government that is taking action to ensure future generations don’t slip through the cracks, and that there is consistency across all schools.

The maths assessment has a range of tools like paper cars and number blocks to make maths interesting and fun and for students – which it should be.

Here at Modbury South we are focused on developing lifelong learners, which is why we volunteered to be part of the pilot for this screening program.

It not only provided a really clear indication of what the student can or can’t do in terms of mathematics, but in the one-on-one process it enables the teacher to gain deeper understanding of each child as a mathematical learner.

Having the opportunity to build an individual relationship with each student, while exploring how they learn, helps a teacher support them in their learning moving forward. This screening tool was very clear, and nothing was left to chance.