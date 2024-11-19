Building new Housing Trust in Camden Park

Release date: 19/11/24

Detailed plans have been released for a new South Australia Housing Trust apartment complex, with the Albanese and Malinauskas Labor Governments working together to improve the quantity and quality of public housing in the state.

A development application has been lodged with designs for the six-storey building in Camden Park that will feature 48 two-bedroom apartments to house 96 people.

The $23.72 million project has been entirely funded through the Albanese Federal Government’s $2 billion Social Housing Accelerator, with the site owned by the State Government.

The vacant 7,500 square metre site on the corner of Anzac Highway and Cromer Street in Camden Park previously had 48 two-storey Housing Trust dwellings that were no longer fit for purpose.

Existing Housing Trust tenants have been progressively relocated over the last two years and the buildings demolished.

The proposed Housing Trust apartments will form a crucial element in the greater renewal of this area of Camden Park. The higher density living will create more space for additional future housing options, currently being assessed by the SA Government.

The proposed development backs onto a walking and bike path running through the Council Reserve and is located just 100 metres from a bus stop on Anzac Highway.

The development application will be released for public consultation in the coming months. If approved, the new Housing Trust apartment block is expected to be complete in 2027.

For concept images of the proposed development click here.

Attributable to Clare O’Neil

This redevelopment of Camden Park is another great example of the Albanese and Malinauskas Labor Governments partnering with the housing sector to build more homes for Australians who need them, where they need them.

We are working right across South Australia, and the rest of the country to help people into secure and safe housing – because everyone deserves that.

We want to reduce the stress of housing for South Australians – the long waits on housing lists, the long queues for rentals, the out of reach deposit for first home buyers – we’ll reduce these issues if we build more houses, and that’s what these projects do.

Attributable to Mark Butler

The Camden Park Housing Trust block had become unliveable.

We’re prioritising building more good quality homes for our community – because more homes means more supply into the market.

I know the Camden Park community is eager for this development to start and the Albanese Government is getting on with delivering for the community.

Attributable to Nick Champion

The former Housing Trust dwellings were not acceptable.

This proposed development will provide important housing security for Housing Trust tenants and continues our efforts to increase the supply of public housing in this state.

This is an example of the State Government reviewing a strategic site to achieve higher density and more housing options.