S. 465, BADGES for Native Communities Act

S. 465 aims to improve coordination between law enforcement agencies within the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) and their counterparts in tribal governments. The bill would require DOJ to establish grant programs to help tribes enhance their responses to missing persons cases and death investigations and to conduct background investigations of applicants for law enforcement positions at BIA. CBO estimates that enacting S. 465 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

