S. 621, a bill to accept the request to revoke the charter of incorporation of the Lower Sioux Indian Community in the State of Minnesota at the request of that Community, and for other purposes

S. 621 would accept the request of the Lower Sioux Indian Community, a federally recognized Indian tribe in Minnesota, to revoke the community’s charter of incorporation. Using information from the Department of the Interior, CBO estimates that the administrative costs to implement S. 621 would not be significant; any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Margot Berman. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.