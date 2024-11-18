S. 2908, Indian Buffalo Management Act

S. 2908 would authorize the appropriation of $14 million annually for the Department of the Interior to assist tribal governments in restoring and managing buffalo herds on their land. CBO estimates that enacting S. 2908 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $49 million over the 2025-2029 period, assuming appropriation of the authorized amounts. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

