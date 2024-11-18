Submit Release
S. 4365, Veterinary Services to Improve Public Health in Rural Communities Act

S. 4365 would authorize the Secretary of Health and Human Services, acting through the Indian Health Service (IHS), to expend funds for public health veterinary services to prevent and control zoonotic disease infection and transmission in IHS service areas where the risk for disease occurrence in humans and wildlife is endemic. CBO estimates that enacting S. 4365 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

