S. 4370, Tribal Forest Protection Act Amendments Act of 2024

S. 4370 would amend the Tribal Forest Protection Act of 2024, which authorizes the Departments of Agriculture and the Interior to enter into contracts and agreements with Indian tribes to carry out projects proposed by tribes on land owned by the Forest Service or Bureau of Land Management. The bill also would make additional tribal and Alaska Native land eligible for the program. S. 4370 would authorize the appropriation of $15 million for each fiscal year over the 2025-2030 period. CBO estimates that enacting S. 4370 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $68 million over the 2025-2029 period, assuming appropriation of the authorized amounts. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

