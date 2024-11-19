'Ellas', Mexican and Spanish art in America by women trailblazers

"Gentleness Reached The Warrior" by Gloria Loizaga

On November 20th opens a historic exhibit for Miami Art Week in support of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ellas: "Them" in Spanish, feminine gender.The ultimate form of violence towards women is invisibility.Women and young girls don’t see themselves in the walls and halls of museums around the world. It is estimated that only 14.9% of the art in major U.S. museums is by women (source: artnet).Beyond Frida, Georgia, Yayoi, and a few others, where are the women?They were silently painting, sculpting, creating. Their art rarely publicly shown or known, often labelled as “feminine”, ultimately lost and forgotten.This collection celebrates a new generation of living women artists from Mexico and Spain working in the U.S. who are changing the course of art history by refusing to be defined by their gender. Women trailblazers, invisible no more, defying limits and borders.Meet them, “Ellas”.Featuring original art by Jimena Cárdenas, Alejandra Cue, Monica Czukerberg, Paloma Góngora, Angela Gómez Durán, Danié Gomez Ortigoza, Constanza Laguna, Gloria Loizaga, Marcia Lorente Howell, Irene Marzo, Isabella Méndez, Magy Pérez Marrón, Leticia Salama, Serrot, and Susana Villa. Presented by the Consulate Generals of Mexico and Spain in Miami and curated by Surfergirl New York.Coral Gables “Ellas” exhibit opens November 20th at 6pm, open to the public● Where: Instituto Cultural de Mexico, 2555 Ponce de Leon Blvd, 5th floor● Running from November 21 through December 6, 9 - 5pm M-F daily, access at 4th floor receptionDowntown Miami “Ellas” exhibit, Miami Art Week event December 4th at 6pm● Where: 1450 Brickell Avenue lobby, open to the public● Running from November 22 through December 6, 9 - 5pm M-F dailySurfergirl is New York City's first gallery to specialize in art my emerging women artists. A Women-Owned New York Certified Business, we never charge artists and believe they deserve at least 80% of sales. Our mission is to get more women artists into museums in our lifetime and make art accessible. “Ellas” will be available to collectors around the globe at SurfergirlNY.com/shop

