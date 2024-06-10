"Paradise Found" by Surfergirl Gallery opens in New York City
Surfergirl presents a one-day-only art exhibit on June 13 in which 13 women artists will explore the metaphysics of heaven and the role of modern art.
Voglio tutti in paradiso”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by Dante Alighieri's Paradiso, this art exhibit explores contemporary ideas of heaven and the pearly gates. Not as a nirvana or final destination but as a state of mind for the living. One that can be accessed through art.
— Saint Francis of Assisi, 1223
Featuring art works by rising emerging women artists from around the globe, this collection is attuned in philosophy yet diverse in background and medium: oil on canvas, mixed media, sculpture, photography, poetry, textile, and digital art. Could it be that getting into heaven doesn't require from us a grand gesture? These artists certainly seem to believe that paradise awaits in the everyday and seemingly banal.
Date/time: June 13, 1pm - 8pm.
Location: 273 Church St in NYC, corner with White, Canal St subway.
Featuring original artwork by Erika Ehrman, Elisa Gana, Beth Kent, Constanza Laguna, Marcia Lorente Howell, Irene Marzo, Isabella Mendez, Fares Micue, Justine Miller, Adaeze Okaro, Rain, Shana Roark and Jimena Sanchez-Roselly.
Visit SurfergirlNY.com/shop at midnight EST June 13 to preview and advance purchase the collection.
Surfergirl Gallery is New York City's first gallery to specialize in art my emerging women artists and a Women-Owned New York Certified Business. Surfergirl exists to advance women and the arts. Visit SurfergirlNY.com, follow @SurfergirlNY or make a donation at PayPal @SurfergirlNY.
Contact: aloha@surfergirlgallery.com
