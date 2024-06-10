Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,247 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,065 in the last 365 days.

"Paradise Found" by Surfergirl Gallery opens in New York City

"Moonlight Beach" by Marcia Lorente Howell

Surfergirl presents a one-day-only art exhibit on June 13 in which 13 women artists will explore the metaphysics of heaven and the role of modern art.

Voglio tutti in paradiso”
— Saint Francis of Assisi, 1223
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by Dante Alighieri's Paradiso, this art exhibit explores contemporary ideas of heaven and the pearly gates. Not as a nirvana or final destination but as a state of mind for the living. One that can be accessed through art.

Featuring art works by rising emerging women artists from around the globe, this collection is attuned in philosophy yet diverse in background and medium: oil on canvas, mixed media, sculpture, photography, poetry, textile, and digital art. Could it be that getting into heaven doesn't require from us a grand gesture? These artists certainly seem to believe that paradise awaits in the everyday and seemingly banal.

Date/time: June 13, 1pm - 8pm.

Location: 273 Church St in NYC, corner with White, Canal St subway.

Featuring original artwork by Erika Ehrman, Elisa Gana, Beth Kent, Constanza Laguna, Marcia Lorente Howell, Irene Marzo, Isabella Mendez, Fares Micue, Justine Miller, Adaeze Okaro, Rain, Shana Roark and Jimena Sanchez-Roselly.

Visit SurfergirlNY.com/shop at midnight EST June 13 to preview and advance purchase the collection.

Surfergirl Gallery is New York City's first gallery to specialize in art my emerging women artists and a Women-Owned New York Certified Business. Surfergirl exists to advance women and the arts. Visit SurfergirlNY.com, follow @SurfergirlNY or make a donation at PayPal @SurfergirlNY.

Contact: aloha@surfergirlgallery.com

Henry Jones
Surfergirl, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

"Paradise Found" by Surfergirl Gallery opens in New York City

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more