FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES QUINCY JONES & DEBBIE ALLEN-PRODUCED DOCUMENTARY 'KING OF KINGS: CHASING EDWARD JONES'

I'm thrilled that we are bringing this internationally acclaimed documentary to the people. Bravo, filmmaker Harriet Marin Jones! Bravo for your courage, creativity and your resilience.” — Executive Producer Debbie Allen

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the Quincy Jones & Debbie Allen-produced documentary KING OF KINGS: CHASING EDWARD JONES, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on November 19, 2024.

In the compelling documentary KING OF KINGS: CHASING EDWARD JONES, a European filmmaker (Harriet Marin Jones) searches for the truth about her grandfather, the most famous Policy King of all times, who, despite discrimination, rose to the heights of financial and political prominence in Chicago in the 1930s and 1940s. Executive producers Quincy Jones and Debbie Allen have teamed up to tell 60 years of an American story through a family who almost had it all. Gangster for some, hero for others, who was really Edward Jones? in the 1930s and 1940s, this descendant of slaves becomes one of the richest men in the U.S. thanks to the Policy business, an illegal numbers game that ultimately became the modern State Lottery. But in these times of segregation, his success and unfailing support to the African American community are a problem. In conflict with both the mob and the Feds, he is forced into a life on the run. Filmmaker Harriet Marin Jones (Edward Jones’ granddaughter) uncovers an unparalleled story, while showing the lasting repercussions of his untold story, both within her family, and for Chicago’s South Side, where he once embodied the American dream. Love, success, violence, revenge, mafia, murder, betrayal, prison, kidnapping… Edward Jones’ story holds all the best ingredients of gangster and epic movies. Add segregation and you have a very explosive cocktail!

Written by Harriet Marin Jones, Michel Fessler, and Giles Gardner KING OF KINGS: CHASING EDWARD JONES was directed and produced by Harriet Marin Jones. Executive Producers are Quincy Jones, Debbie Allen, Stéphane Sperry, and Séverine Cappa. Interviewees include Quincy Jones, Nathan Thompson, Harriet Jones, Timuel Black, Nick Ford, and Robert Lombardo.

"I'm thrilled that we are bringing this internationally acclaimed documentary to the people. This true yet untold story is so relevant today in this moment where we as a nation of Black people are still finding ourselves struggling for basic human rights,” said executive producer Debbie Allen. “To just know of this story; a man who came out of a family in slavery to become the biggest policy king in Chicago. We hear about Al Capone, but we don't hear about Ed Jones. Ed Jones - who also was a Robin Hood to his community in giving back and ultimately responsible for the now government-owned lottery that was taken from him and his family. Bravo, filmmaker Harriet Marin Jones! Bravo for your courage, creativity and your resilience. Proud to be your executive producer."

“Despite the years of research and the never-ending difficulties to find the funds to finance the film, as a filmmaker, I could not have asked for a better story to share with the world,” said filmmaker Harriet Marin Jones. “As Edward Jones’s granddaughter, I had access to countless anecdotes and personal documents retracing his incredible journey in the midst of major historical events. Witnessing the standing ovations and amazing reception KING OF KINGS: CHASING EDWARD JONES received in festivals after winning 25 awards gives me hope that Edward Jones and the so-called Policy Kings will not be forgotten after all.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire KING OF KINGS: CHASING EDWARD JONES with Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

