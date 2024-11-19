International Trade Administration to Lead Trade Mission to the Caribbean Region

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, November 18, 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C. - From November 17-22, the International Trade Administration (ITA) will lead a delegation of over 60 U.S. businesses representing 21 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic for the Global Diversity Export Initiative (GDEI) Trade Mission to the Caribbean Region in conjunction with the Opportunities for Minority-Led Businesses in the Caribbean Region Conference.

As part of the trade mission, delegation members will convene in Santo Domingo for a business conference, where they will meet with potential regional business partners as well as ITA’s commercial diplomats and experts from U.S. Embassies in 13 Caribbean countries for briefings and specialized one-on-one meetings to gain insights into export opportunities across the region.

As the largest economy in the Caribbean and one of the top ten largest economies in Latin America, the Dominican Republic’s market economy, pro-business environment, democratic credentials, and stability have enabled it to emerge as an economic hub in the region. Last year, total U.S.-Dominican Republic trade reached $31.6 billion. Additionally, the U.S.-Dominican Republic-Central America Free Trade Agreement has modernized and streamlined trade between our countries and continues to generate new opportunities in an already robust relationship. U.S. firms are the largest foreign investors in the Dominican Republic with $1.9 billion in investment in 2023.

