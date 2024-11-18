City of Boston to Host Apprenticeship Fair in Honor of National Apprenticeship Week

The Office of Workforce Development today announced it will be hosting its 3rd Annual Apprenticeship Fair in recognition and celebration of the 10th Annual National Apprenticeship Week (NAW): Celebrating 10 Years of Engagement, Expansion, and Innovation. This event is part of a nationwide celebration from November 17-23, 2024 to showcase the successes and value of Registered Apprenticeships that strengthen the economy by developing a highly skilled workforce to meet industry needs, creating pathways for career seekers to catapult into robust career pathways, and advancing racial and gender equity.

In 2022, the Office of Workforce Development (OWD) was awarded a $3M Apprenticeship Building America (ABA) grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to create and expand equitable pre-apprenticeship pathways to Registered Apprenticeship Programs (RAP). RAPs are a proven model of apprenticeship that enables and energizes more employers to participate, providing access to larger talent pools that have been trained for entry-level to management positions, thereby meeting industry demands and reducing unemployment rates. As a result of this award, OWD launched the Greater Boston Equitable Apprenticeship Pathways (GBEAP) program to create and expand eight Massachusetts pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs over a four-year grant period. The initiative aims to serve 484 residents, particularly those from underrepresented and underserved communities. Priority populations include BIPOC residents, women, disabled individuals, returning citizens, court-involved residents, veterans, unemployed and underemployed individuals, and those with limited education or career skills.

In addition, OWD selected Equity Partners: BEST Hospitality, Boston Emergency Medical Services, YouthBuild Boston, and MassBioEd, to ensure that principles such as equity, job quality, support for high-quality programs, evidence-based approaches, intentional outreach to BIPOC residents, and innovation are integrated throughout the initiative. Each partner offers pre-apprenticeships in one of four target growth industries: hospitality, health care, construction, and life sciences, which will lead to quality RAPs at local employers: UNITED HERE Local 26 Union Hotels, Boston EMS, and MassBioEd. The target occupations within these industries provide a starting wage of $18-$27 an hour and include opportunities for career advancement and salary increases.

The fair will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 3:30 PM - 5:30 PM at the Roxbury Branch of the Boston Public Library (149 Dudley Street, Roxbury, MA 02119). Register to attend here. Several industries will be represented including Hospitality, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Construction, and Clean Energy. Eighteen organizations will be in attendance:

Asian American Civic Association Benjamin Franklin Cummings Institute of Technology BEST Hospitality Boston EMS Boston Resident Jobs Policy Jobs Bank Building Pathways Bunker Hill Community College Center for Working Families Division of Apprenticeship Standards International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 3 New England Laborers MassBioEd Plumbers and Gasfitters UA Local 12 Revive Boston Sheet Metal Workers Union Local #17 We Reach YMCA YouthBuild Boston

Learn more about Boston’s commitment to Registered Apprenticeships and how these unique work-based learning programs make a difference in our community at boston.gov/apprenticeships.

ABOUT THE OFFICE OF WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT

The Office of Workforce Development (OWD), a department of the Worker Empowerment Cabinet, seeks to ensure the full participation of all Boston residents in the city's economic vitality and future. OWD funds and oversees programs that promote workforce development through education, job training, apprenticeships, financial coaching, career pathways, and literacy initiatives.