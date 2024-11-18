Mayor Wu Announces the Third Round of SPACE Grant Awardees, Benefitting 32 Entrepreneurs Across the City

Today, Mayor Michelle Wu announced the awardees of the third round of the Supporting Pandemic Affected Community Enterprises (SPACE) Grant, celebrating 32 small businesses that recently opened or are about to open. Through this program, the City has supported over 90 businesses, using over $10.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to help them with expenses related to new lease agreements. For round three, the Office of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion received over 250 applications.

“Over the past few years we’ve seen this grant program change lives, bring vibrancy back to our neighborhoods, and transform Boston’s economic landscape,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “To make Boston a home for everyone we have worked hard to provide the crucial support that our small and local businesses need. I am grateful to our Economic Opportunity & Inclusion Cabinet for their consistent efforts to bring life back to vacant spaces across our City.

The first and second rounds distributed over $7.3 million to over 60 entrepreneurs, which will help to create more than 600 new jobs for residents. This final iteration will distribute $2,875,000 to the following 32 grantees:

1 more rep athletics (Roxbury)

Apex Bar and Lounge Inc. (Downtown)

The Bay State Banner (Roxbury)

Blue Mountain Jamaican Restaurant, LLC (Mattapan)

Bondij Clothing (Dorchester)

Brassica Kitchen and Cafe (Jamaica Plain)

cacao South End, LLC (South End)

Cha Feo (Downtown)

Cuffs & Collars (Downtown)

Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa (Jamaica Plain)

Downtown Boston BID (Downtown)

DJ's Market (Dorchester)

Eat Pho LLC (Chinatown)

Esther's Garden Childcare Inc. (Dorchester)

Fit to Function (Roslindale)

Georgie's Wine Bar (Downtown)

Genelys Early Learning Center (Jamaica Plain)

Haley House Bakery Cafe (Roxbury)

Hebron Market (Mission Hill)

The Hummus Shop (Beacon Hill)

Ink Source LLC (Roxbury)

Jenny's Pizza (Charlestown)

Leche y Miel, LLC (South End)

The Little Cocoa Bean Company (Jamaica Plain)

Murl's Kitchen LLC (Dorchester)

Neighborhood Wash (Dorchester)

Noir Essence Studios, LLC (Dorchester)

Nubian Notion (Roxbury)

Rozzie Bound Co-op, Inc. (Roslindale)

Silver Dove Afternoon tea (Downtown)

SJ's (Downtown)

Sorrel & Lime (Dorchester)

Mayor Wu and the Office of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion developed the SPACE Grant program as a direct result of recommendations made by small business owners. Of all of the SPACE round grantees, 34 are now open and operating, 30 have signed a lease, and the remainder are in lease negotiations. The City is continuing to support all grantees with technical assistance, connections with developers and landlords, and with business-serving organizations for site selection support. Many SPACE Grantees have also applied and received low interest small business loans from the Boston Local Development Corporation (BLDC).

The program provides opportunities for small business owners to open their new or next storefront location in major commercial districts like Downtown and Back Bay, bring vibrancy to all City neighborhoods, and help close the racial wealth gap.

Across the three rounds, 75 percent of SPACE grantees are entrepreneurs of color and over 65 percent are women business owners. In the past three months, SPACE grantees have opened storefronts throughout the city, including Dani’s Queer Bar in the Back Bay, sweeties in Roslindale, and Boardeaux in the Financial District.

“The third round SPACE grantees are dynamic businesses that will strengthen both Downtown and Boston’s neighborhoods,” said Segun Idowu, Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion. “The awardees exude creativity and entrepreneurial spirit. Boston will benefit from the growth of both these companies, as well as those previously awarded grants through the SPACE program.”

“We have enjoyed celebrating grand openings and ribbon-cuttings for many of our SPACE Grantees, and we look forward to not only seeing more of these businesses open, but also continuing to support their growth as entrepreneurs,” said Alia Hamada Forrest, Director of Business Strategy for the Office of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion.

In addition to awarding businesses grants to open brick-and-mortar locations, the City is providing each business with wrap-around services to assist with lease negotiation, accounting, taxes, regulatory compliance, marketing, and employee-ownership to ensure long-term success. The Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, the Associated Industries of Massachusetts (AIM), and the Retailers Association of Massachusetts (RAM) also offer grantees free memberships to their organizations.

Grantees are also supported with small business resources through local financial institutions including the Boston Local Development Corporation and Dorchester Bay Economic Development Corporation and tenant improvement contributions offered by participating landlords. Wraparound services are provided by the Small Business Technical Assistance Program through the City of Boston’s Office of Small Business.

“We are incredibly grateful for this support from the City. The SPACE Grant will help us create a space that brings people together, supports local jobs, and adds to the neighborhood's culinary vibrancy,” said Tran Le, Owner of Eat Pho, a restaurant about to open in Chinatown.

"The SPACE Grant has been instrumental in supporting our business and enriching our community. It’s an invaluable resource, and we extend our heartfelt thanks to the City of Boston and its dedicated staff for their unwavering support," said Kurt Mclaughlin, Owner/Partner of Sorrel & Lime, a new modern event space opening soon on Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester.

The Office of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion first announced the SPACE Grant program at the end of 2022, following the release of the City’s Downtown Revitalization Plan. A total of $9 million was budgeted for the SPACE program. An additional $1 million of ARPA funding was re-appropriated to the SPACE Grant Program by the Boston City Council in early October 2024. For more information about the SPACE Grant program, visit the program website.