Peloton Consulting Group Appoints Jessica Kane As Global Human Capital Management Practice Leader

Accomplished HCM Strategist Brings Over 20 Years of Experience in Global Workforce Transformation Solutions

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peloton Consulting Group , a leading digital transformation consultancy, is pleased to announce Jessica Kane as its Senior Vice President of Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions. This strategic hire underscores Peloton's commitment to expanding its global Human Capital Management Practice and delivering innovative workforce solutions that drive business results for clients globally."We are excited to welcome Jessica to Peloton’s Executive Team," said Guy Daniello, CEO and Founder of Peloton Consulting Group. "Jessica's impressive industry background, coupled with her hands-on experience as a practitioner and thought leader, will be instrumental as we support our clients in navigating today’s complex HCM landscape."As Senior Vice President of the HCM Practice, Jessica will lead Peloton’s efforts to drive client success by advancing human capital management best practices and enabling critical business outcomes. Key areas of focus will include:• Designing comprehensive, integrated employee experiences across the entire workforce lifecycle• Automating key business processes to enhance efficiency and reduce manual tasks• Ensuring global compliance with support for local flexibility in HCM operations• Leveraging advanced HCM analytics and intelligence to drive data-informed decision-making"Jessica's deep expertise in human capital management and her strategic approach to streamlining workforce processes will empower our clients to reimagine their HCM capabilities and create more engaging employee experiences,” said Matthew Conner, Chief Customer Officer at Peloton Consulting Group.Throughout her career, Jessica has been a driving force in modernizing HCM processes and maximizing the value of technology investments for organizations. Her vision aligns seamlessly with Peloton's mission to empower organizations through innovation and results-driven workforce solutions."I am excited to join Peloton Consulting Group at this transformative time," said Jessica. "Peloton’s commitment to innovation in human capital management aligns perfectly with my passion for helping organizations harness the power of technology to maximize human potential."Jessica holds a Master of Arts in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from the University of Detroit Mercy and has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Women in Technology by Silicon Valley Business Journal. She serves on the Board of University Extension & Professional Studies at UC Riverside.About Peloton Consulting Group: Peloton Consulting Group has the vision and connected global capabilities to help organizations envision, implement, and realize the benefits of digital transformation. Our team has the best practices, knowledge, industry expertise, and know-how to make digital transformation a reality by leveraging Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Human Capital Management (HCM), Customer Experience (CX), Analytics, and Data Management for the cloud. Through connected capabilities, we bring people, processes, and technology together. We help organizations go further, faster. That is the Peloton way!

