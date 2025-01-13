Peloton Consulting Group and Retail Consult Announce Strategic Alliance to Transform Retail with Oracle Solutions

Strategic Alliance combines Oracle Cloud and Retail expertise to accelerate digital transformation for retailers worldwide

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peloton Consulting Group , a leader in digital transformation and Oracle Cloud solutions, and Retail Consult, a highly specialized consulting group focused on Oracle Retail solutions, announce a strategic alliance to help retailers address critical industry challenges through comprehensive Oracle technology solutions.The alliance delivers comprehensive Oracle expertise through a single, unified team. It combines Peloton's proven track record in digital transformation, Oracle Cloud Applications, and unmatched experience connecting people, processes, and technology with Retail Consult's outstanding Retail IQ and in-depth expertise in Oracle Retail Solutions. This unique combination of experience and expertise ensures retailers receive end-to-end support for their Oracle implementation journey, from initial design through ongoing maintenance and optimization."In today’s complex retail landscape, businesses require more than just technology implementation—they need a strategic partner with expertise in retail operations and enterprise systems,” said Rob Caruso, EVP of Service Industries at Peloton Consulting Group. “Our alliance with Retail Consult combines Peloton’s proven expertise in retail digital transformation and Oracle Cloud solutions with Retail Consult’s deep knowledge of Oracle Retail. This powerful partnership offers retailers a clear and comprehensive path to digital transformation, delivering measurable business outcomes that drive success.""This alliance will enable retailers to leverage end-to-end, retail-specific solutions," said Paulo Silva, CEO of Retail Consult. "By combining our retail business acumen and extensive knowledge of Oracle Retail Solutions with Peloton’s Oracle enterprise back-office expertise, our joint approach ensures retailers can fully leverage Oracle's powerful technology stack while maintaining focus on their core business objectives."Through this alliance, retailers gain access to:• Seamless integration between Oracle Retail and Fusion Cloud applications• Industry-specific best practices and accelerators• Comprehensive implementation and support services• Global delivery capabilities• Future-ready technology foundationThe alliance leverages both companies' strengths to address critical retail challenges, including inventory and supply chain optimization, omnichannel commerce integration, customer experience enhancement, store operations modernization, and advanced retail analytics. The alliance is immediately available to serve retailers in North America. For more information about the Peloton Consulting Group and Retail Consult alliance, contact retail@pelotongroup.com or info@retail-consult.com.About Peloton Consulting GroupPeloton Consulting Group has the vision and connected global capabilities to help organizations envision, implement, and realize the benefits of digital transformation. Our team has the best practices, knowledge, industry expertise, and know-how. We make digital transformation a reality by leveraging Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Human Capital Management (HCM), Customer Experience (CX), Analytics, and Data Management for the cloud. Through connected capabilities, we bring people, processes, and technology together. We help organizations go further, faster. That is the Peloton way! www.pelotongroup.com About Retail ConsultRetail Consult is a group of professionals specializing in technology solutions for retail, offering clients a global perspective and experience with operations in Europe, Asia, North, South, and Central America. Retail Consult provides solutions strategy, implementation, deployment, training, and support services. They serve clients across a range of retail segments including fashion, grocery, pharmacy, do-it-yourself, telecommunications, and electronics. In size, their clients range from regional, privately held companies to global retailers deploying multiple brands. Retail Consult is unique because they have an extremely high success rate for implementing Oracle Retail Solutions. Their values and mission drive them to be a strategic partner to all clients. For more information, visit www.retail-consult.com

