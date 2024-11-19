Metropolis Institute Unveils New Study: American Perspectives on Jewish and Palestinian Self-Determination

Poll reveals 54% of Americans support Jewish self-determination in Israel, while 41% back Palestinian rights in the West Bank and Gaza.

the survey results provide a key insight into many Americans commitment to Israel as a Jewish state” — Jack Jedwab

MONTREAL, QUéBEC, CANADA, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are American’s Zionists? Metropolis Institute releases new study on American perception of the

respective right to self-determination of Jews and Palestinians (Study Link)

A poll conducted by Leger USA for the Metropolis Institute reveals that 54% of Americans agree that

Jews have a right to self-determination in Israel-this is generally regarded as the text book definition of

Zionism. Conducted prior to the November 5th elections, the Leger USA-Metropolis survey further

reveals that more Americans recognize the right of Jews to self-determination in Israel than they do

Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza at 41%. The latter observation is true across all major

demographics with the exception of Americans age 18-29 for whom a higher percentage believe that

the Palestinians have a right to self-determination (36%) in the West Bank and Gaza than do Jews in

Israel (31%). Greater pride in the United States is an important predictor of support for Jewish self-

determination in Israel with 60% of those expressing such pride agreeing that Jews have a right to self-

determination in Israel compared to 8% who disagree (32% say they don’t know).

Metropolis Institute President and CEO Jack Jedwab stated that “the survey results provide a key insight

into many Americans commitment to Israel as a Jewish state as we soon learn how the incoming Trump

administration intends to address the very volatile situation in that region.”

The survey was commissioned by the Metropolis Institute and conducted by Leger USA (affiliated with

Leger Marketing, Canada’s leading polling firm). The survey was conducted over the period September

27-29, 2024 with a sample of 1006 Americans. A margin of error cannot be associated with a non-

probability sample in a panel survey. For comparative purposes, a probability sample of 1006

respondents would have a margin of error of ±2.5%, 19 times out of 20



For more information and a copy of the report contact christopher.surtees@acs-aec.ca

