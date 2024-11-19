Press Releases

11/18/2024

Attorney General Tong Statement on United Illuminating Winter Rate Increase

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement today regarding the announcement from United Illuminating that standard services rates will rise by 4.7 percent in January, resulting in a total average bill increase of $11.61 per month.

“We had terrible news from Eversource on Friday, and now more terrible news from United Illuminating. It’s the same bad news—another unaffordable increase on top of already unaffordable bills. Again, these winter rates are the result of a competitive bidding process. This is pretty much set in stone at this point. We see these fluctuations every year. But that doesn’t make it OK—far from it. Connecticut families need real relief from these unsustainable costs. Everything has to be on the table. My promise is this—I’m going to keep fighting every single day in every single proceeding before the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority,” said Attorney General Tong.

Electric standard service rates are set twice a year, for January through June and July through December. Winter prices are typically higher, with this year no different. The rates are set by competitive auction. Utilities do not earn a profit, and the Office of the Attorney General does not have a role in approving or setting these rates.



Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov