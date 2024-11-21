TruCentive Launches Microsoft Teams Integration: Effortless Gifting, Rewards, and Incentive Management Directly in Teams

TruCentive for Microsoft Teams

Organizations can now manage, track, and deliver personalized incentives directly within the Microsoft Teams environment.

Our integration with Teams empowers organizations to build and strengthen relationships with their stakeholders directly within the Microsoft ecosystem they already use every day.” — Lori Laub, CEO

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TruCentive, the all-in-one platform for incentives, rewards, and corporate gifting, announced the immediate availability of Microsoft Teams integration, accessible through Microsoft AppSource. This integration enables organizations to deliver, manage, and track personalized incentives directly within Microsoft Teams, enhancing global teams' ease of use and workflow efficiency.

TruCentive's integration streamlines reward and incentive programs directly through Microsoft Teams. TruCentive supports the delivery of a comprehensive range of incentive options, including gift cards, payments, logo wear, swag, and merchandise. The integration enables organization-wide and one-to-one deliveries with real-time notifications to recipients, informing and engaging them throughout the incentive process.

“TruCentive is thrilled to bring our powerful incentive tools to Microsoft Teams, enhancing accessibility for users and aligning with our commitment to making incentive delivery more seamless and effective,” said Lori Laub, CEO of TruCentive. “Our integration with Teams seamlessly empowers organizations to build and strengthen relationships with their stakeholders directly within the Microsoft ecosystem they already use every day.”

Microsoft Teams integration meets the growing need for flexibility and efficiency in delivering incentives and rewards for on-site, remote, and hybrid work environments. It supports TruCentive’s versatile offering of international gift cards, local gift cards, payments, merchandise, and corporate SWAG without transferring employee information outside the organization's Teams environment.

Key Benefits of the TruCentive and Microsoft Teams Integration:

• Simplified Access: Enable easy access to TruCentive’s comprehensive gifting and incentive tools within Microsoft Teams, streamlining workflows.

• Personalized Experience: Customize incentives to recipients’ preferences, supporting global outreach with local options.

• Theme Friendly: Offer recipients a set of unique options to choose from.

• Scalability: Easily scale programs from small teams to global enterprises without complexity.

Organizations interested in streamlining their incentive programs can install the TruCentive app on Microsoft Teams by visiting Microsoft AppSource. The app is compatible with all current versions of Microsoft Teams and provides seamless integration with TruCentive’s platform.

For more information about TruCentive’s Microsoft Teams integration, visit www.TruCentive.com/teams or search for TruCentive in the Microsoft AppSource.

About TruCentive: TruCentive empowers organizations to connect with employees, partners, customers, and research participants through personalized and innovative engagement campaigns. By seamlessly integrating the delivery of merchandise, gift cards, SWAG, and payments, companies enhance the impact of their programs while fostering stronger relationships. TruCentive offers access to over 100,000 thousand merchandise options, over 3,000 gift cards globally, 85,000+ local merchant options, and versatile payment methods such as Visa, AmEx, MasterCard cards, Deposit-to-Debit-Card, PayPal, and Venmo. With integrations into leading marketing, sales, and HR tools, TruCentive supports HR initiatives, demand generation, account-based marketing, customer appreciation, and research and clinical trial compensation programs, ensuring meaningful and effective engagement at every level.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.