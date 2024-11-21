Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Announces Bidding Now Open for ‘Exceptional Global Properties’ Sale at Sotheby’s London

‘Singing Trees’, 3355 South Fall Creek Road, Wilson, Wyoming 9141 Mountain Ranch Road & 31652 Shadow Mountain Drive, Conifer, Denver Area, Colorado 'Osprey House', 41 Salt Works Way, Falmouth, Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Bidding is now open for three marquee real estate offerings spanning North America, closing live on 26 November at Sotheby’s London

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby's Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce the opening of bidding for marquee real estate offerings as part of its ‘Exceptional Global Properties’ sale at Sotheby’s London. The evening sale will exclusively feature a handcrafted curation of Sotheby’s International Realty listings representing some of the finest properties available from across the globe.

Held as part of Sotheby's ‘The Luxury Sales,’ a series spanning Hong Kong, Geneva, London, Paris, and New York, properties will be on public view at Sotheby’s New Bond Street location from 15-26 November displayed alongside fine art, jewelry, watches, designer handbags, and more. This unique integration highlights the seamless blend of modernity and tradition that defines the Sotheby's brand.

Bidding for ‘Exceptional Global Properties’ has commenced online via the firm’s marketplace, and will culminate live on 26 November.

“The upcoming November auction marks another significant milestone in our global growth, reinforcing the increasing demand for luxury real estate auctions,” stated Krystal Aeby, President of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “Our unmatched reach and efficiency is enabling us to achieve results for buyers and sellers alike sooner and more conclusively than ever before. With a diverse array of exceptional properties, we look forward to showcasing this collection to a global pool of buyers, further solidifying our position as a leader in the luxury real estate market.”

Headlining the sale:

‘Singing Trees,’ 3355 South Fall Creek Road, Wilson, Jackson Hole Area, Wyoming

Listed at US$11.75 million by Meredith Landino of Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty

Current High Bid: US$7.5 million

This legacy, lodge-style estate is just 12 minutes from Wilson, Wyoming offering expansive views and untold opportunities for outdoor enjoyment. The mountain home enjoys Grand Teton views, and is just 14 miles away from the world-class Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and 12 miles from the town of Jackson, Wyoming. Set on 22.7 private acres, the 9,636-square-foot main residence, which makes extensive use of log, timber, stone, and glass to fulfill its luxury lodge appeal, features floor-to-ceiling windows that invite vast mountain views into every room. Inside, high vaulted ceilings showcase an impressive log truss system, and two massive stone fireplaces anchor the great room, adding to the old-world charm. Though evocative of a past era, the home features a modern kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, marble countertops, and a Sub-Zero refrigerator. Residents can enjoy seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms while a separate caretaker's cabin, with potential to be utilized as an additional guest house, is tucked away in an aspen grove, adding an extra layer of privacy and ease.

Outdoors, the expansive grounds include a private swimming pond, complete with a sandy beach and dock that serves as a central location for recreation or entertaining, and two historic cabins offering additional space for storage. Bordered by millions of acres of protected National Forest, the property offers unparalleled access to hiking, fishing, and outdoor adventures. World-renowned Grand Teton National Park is just 15 minutes away and Yellowstone National Park, the nation's first National Park, is just one and a half hours away by car. With expansive views and abundant wildlife, this one-of-a-kind estate is a rare find—truly a legacy offering that embodies the spirit of Wyoming.

‘2nd Chance Ranch,’ 9141 Mountain Ranch Road & 31652 Shadow Mountain Drive, Conifer, Denver Area, Colorado

Co-listed at US$7.4 million by Emily Henderson of LIV Sotheby's International Realty

Current High Bid: US$3 million

This sprawling mountain retreat set in Conifer, Colorado—a city located on the outskirts of Denver and Evergreen—encompasses nearly 50 acres spanning two properties: 15.57 acres at 9141 Mountain Ranch Road, featuring the main home, guest house, and a state-of-the-art equestrian (barn) facility, and the adjoining 35.08 acre parcel at 31652 Shadow Mountain Drive, inclusive of an additional multi-unit log-style home.

The main home at 9141 Mountain Ranch Road is situated in a park-like setting and includes four bedrooms and six bathrooms, and features historic-inspired architecture framing stunning mountain views. Wood timbers and stone accents throughout the interior cultivate a serene, peaceful connection to the picturesque landscape just outside, with the surrounding forest cloaking the home in lush greenery. A bubbling water feature near the outdoor patio creates a calm atmosphere, while a home movie theater and game room enable unrivaled relaxation and entertainment. A multi-car garage is located nearby with a two-bedroom guesthouse set atop it.

Located on the same parcel, the 33,000 square foot equestrian center has eight stalls with outdoor runs, automatic waterers, tack room, an office, and a one-bedroom, one-bathroom living quarters with full kitchen and a spacious living room/dining area. An expansive multi-chair viewing area overlooks the 20,000-square-foot indoor arena. The indoor arena provides an array of possibilities, from a multi-car garage for the car collector, a pickleball or tennis court or an indoor soccer field for those seeking activity and entertainment, or the arena can be used as it was initially for training, reining or cutting horses, or hunter jumping horses. An additional 45,000-square-foot outdoor riding arena and the fenced, gentle acreage of the full estate offers expansive space for equine or recreational needs and is perfect for roaming either by foot or on horseback. Set just 35 miles southwest of the bustling city of Denver, the location makes the property a versatile home base from which to experience all that Colorado has to offer.

Next door, 31652 Shadow Mountain Drive offers a charming, multi-unit log home with the potential to be used for an overflow of guests or employees. In addition, another two-story garage with three stalls offers space for cars or other all-terrain vehicles, while the upper level provides an open space for storage or other possibilities.

‘Osprey House,’ 41 Salt Works Way, Falmouth, Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Listed at US$6.995 million by Kerrie Marzot of Sotheby's International Realty - Falmouth Brokerage

Current High Bid: US$2.5 million

The ‘Osprey House’ is a distinguished coastal residence overlooking the pristine waters of Buzzards Bay. Located at 41 Salt Works Way in Falmouth, Massachusetts, this architectural achievement, designed by renowned architect Chris Gully and completed in 2007, offers uninterrupted ocean views from all west-facing rooms, capturing stunning sunsets daily. The home features a commanding central fireplace rising 20 feet, complementing the spacious, gourmet kitchen equipped with a wood-fired masonry oven, dual workspaces, and premium appliances. Designed for both luxury and practicality, Osprey House includes a central elevator providing access to all four levels and a cutting-edge 17-zone hydro-air system. Outdoor amenities include a summer porch ideal for alfresco dining and direct access to the beach, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience. Located in the exclusive Saconesset Hills of West Falmouth, Osprey House offers an unmatched coastal lifestyle.

Images of properties may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photo credits should be provided to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. Properties are available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans 1,100 offices located in 83 countries and territories worldwide, including 48 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

