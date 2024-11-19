Berg Injury Lawyers Shows Support for Animal Welfare with $5,000 Donation to Sacramento County Animal Care Services

Berg Injury Lawyers Supporting Animal Welfare

As one of the largest shelters in California, Bradshaw Animal Shelter cares for over 14,000 stray, abandoned, abused, and neglected animals every year.

Animal welfare is a cause close to our hearts. This donation is part of our consistent commitment to local initiatives that make a positive impact.” — Bill Berg, founder of Berg Injury Lawyers

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berg Injury Lawyers is proud to announce a $5,000 donation to Sacramento County Animal Care Services. This contribution reinforces the firm's ongoing support of animal welfare and community initiatives across Northern California.

Sacramento County Animal Care Services operates the Bradshaw Animal Shelter, which is dedicated to protecting the welfare of animals and promoting responsible pet ownership through education and compassion. As one of the largest shelters in California, Bradshaw Animal Shelter has operated since 1964 and cares for over 14,000 stray, abandoned, abused, and neglected animals every year.

"Animal welfare is a cause close to our hearts," said Bill Berg, founder of Berg Injury Lawyers. This donation is part of our consistent commitment to local initiatives that make a positive impact."

The need for adoptions and support for the shelter is ongoing. Berg Injury Lawyers encourages the community to join them in making a difference by donating, volunteering, or adopting a pet from the Bradshaw Animal Shelter. Animals currently available for adoption can be found on the shelter's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/BradshawAnimalShelter/

To learn more about Sacramento County Animal Care Services, please visit https://animalcare.saccounty.gov/Pages/default.aspx.

To learn more about Berg Injury Lawyers' involvement in other community programs, visit https://www.berginjurylawyers.com/about-us/community/.

About Berg Injury Lawyers

Berg Injury Lawyers, a personal injury law firm serving Northern California since 1981, has a team of 100 legal professionals. The firm, with offices in Alameda, Sacramento, Fresno, and Modesto, focuses on representing plaintiffs in personal injury cases. Berg Injury Lawyers is committed to advocating for the rights of injured victims and has earned a reputation for aggressive litigation and persuasive negotiation. For more information, visit www.BergInjuryLawyers.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.