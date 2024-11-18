Food conditioned black bear euthanized after repeatedly getting into residential garbage near Hailey

“Having to euthanize this bear was an avoidable situation” stated Mike McDonald, Regional Wildlife Manager, “our hands were tied in terms of the options we had to respond, because the bear had become food-conditioned leading it to become a public safety issue. We work hard to help educate residents on how to prevent a situation like this from happening. Ultimately, the lack of residents who don’t secure their garbage or other attractants significantly contributed to the need to euthanize this bear.”

When living in mountain communities, like the Wood River Valley, it’s imperative that all attractants like garbage be kept in a secure location so the bear can’t find an easy meal.

Garbage should be kept in a garage or locked shed. Bird feeders need to be taken down in the spring and not put back up until the snow flies. All fruit trees should have their fruit harvested once it’s ripe, and if fruit falls on the ground, it should be regularly disposed of so that it doesn’t attract wildlife into neighborhoods.

In 2024, Fish and Game relocated two black bears away from residential areas in the Wood River Valley and took one cub to a licensed rehabilitation center. So far, Fish and Game staff have only euthanized one bear in the Wood River Valley in 2024, which is the first bear to be euthanized since 2022.

For more information about how to keep bears wild visit the Wood River Valley Wildlife Smart Communities website or call the Magic Valley regional office at (208) 324-4359.