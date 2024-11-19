TGL Presented by SoFi Commissioned Pizá Golf to Design Unique Collections of Golf Holes for the New Indoor Golf League

PIZA / TGL HOLE - The Plank

Pizá Golf, was selected to design a series of golf holes for the fast-paced, prime time, team golf league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

It's exciting to be chosen to design a collection of holes for TGL. The opportunity to create thought-provoking and unique golf holes for this innovative league is truly an honor” — Agustin "Augie" Pizá, Founder of Pizá Golf

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pizá Golf, acclaimed worldwide for its leading-edge architecture and golf course designs, is excited to share that its founder, Agustin "Augie" Pizá, was selected to design a series of golf holes for TGL presented by SoFi . The innovative golf league, created by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Mike McCarley of TMRW Sports, combines cutting-edge technology with teams of top PGA TOUR players for weekly two-hour prime time matches starting in January.TGL presented by SoFi features six teams of top PGA TOUR players competing in a season-long, fast-paced competition that brings golf to prime time on Mondays and Tuesdays. Using a mix of technology throughout SoFi Center’s field of play, teams will face off in two-hour matches across 15 custom-designed holes in a hybrid of virtual and real-life action. Creating an electrifying “greenside” fan experience, SoFi Center wraps 1,500 fans around TGL’s field of play, which is about the size of a football field at nearly 100-yards long and 50-yards wide. TGL’s technology mix allows for every shot to be broadcast live; a shot clock – forcing teams to hit within 40-seconds; unprecedented audio access with all players mic’d; advanced shot data; a production plan featuring robotic and embedded cameras throughout the field of play; and a high-tech, in-venue lighting and video presentation.Each match, the course will be comprised of 15 of TGL’s custom-designed holes by renowned golf course designers. The holes are inspired by authentic golf landscapes such as links, canyons, coastal, deserts, and tropical settings and created to uniquely challenge TGL’s teams of world-class golfers. As holes are announced, images, flyovers, and descriptions will be available on the TGL Media Hub.Augie Pizá, acclaimed internationally and the recipient of numerous awards, has established a distinguished reputation for "Re-defining Golf Facilities" through his innovative design concepts such as Wellness Golf, Multi-purpose Golf, and Butterfly Golf. His creative prowess has been acknowledged by Forbes Magazine, which has twice named him among the top one hundred inventive minds from Mexico.“It's exciting to be chosen to design a collection of holes for TGL. The opportunity to create thought-provoking and unique golf holes for this innovative league is truly an honor,” commented Pizá. “Starting with a blank canvas presented an exhilarating challenge, free from the constraints of surrounding landscapes or natural elements, which allowed pure creativity to drive the design process.”For more information on these Pizá Golf holes and more, please visit TGL Homepage | TGL. To download video and images of TGL holes, visit TGL’s media hub.About TGL presented by SoFiTGL presented by SoFi features six teams of top PGA TOUR players competing in a season-long, fast-paced competition that brings golf to prime time on Mondays and Tuesdays. TGL’s home is the custom-built SoFi Center, a tech-infused venue on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. TGL’s inaugural season begins Tuesday, Jan. 7 in prime time on ESPN and ESPN+ in the U.S. and with other prominent media partners around the globe. TGL’s six teams include Atlanta Drive GC, Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club, New York Golf Club, and The Bay Golf Club. To learn more about TGL, its teams, rosters, competitive format, and technology, visit TGL Explained.About Pizá Golf Founder – Arch. Agustin Pizá, MSc:Award-winning architect Agustin Pizá has earned a Bachelor of Architecture degree from ITESM and a Master’s Degree in Golf Course Architecture from the Edinburgh University in Scotland. He is a proud member of both the European Institute of Golf Course Architects (EIGCA) and the American Society of Golf Course Architects (ASGCA).Pizá, recognized with many international accolades, has garnered a reputation for “Re-defining Golf Facilities” with his unique design concepts – Wellness Golf, Multi-purpose Golf, and Butterfly Golf. He was recognized by Forbes Magazine twice as one of the top one hundred inventive minds from Mexico. Golf Inc. Magazine featured him in 2022 as one of the TOP nine innovators in the golf industry and recently, was included as one of the Top Five 2023 Visionaries of the Year. Sports Illustrated included Pizá in their top four golf course architects to watch. For more information, visit www.pizagolf.com

A. Pizá TGL presented by SoFi

