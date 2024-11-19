Adlook & FreeWheel Team Up to Enhance Marketers’ Access to Premium Supply

The move highlights a mutual dedication to advancing the CTV and OLV sectors, establishing a new benchmark in programmatic advertising

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adlook , a cutting-edge brand growth platform and a RTB House Group company, has announced it is teaming up with FreeWheel, a leading global technology platform for the premium video advertising industry to grant marketers access to top-tier Connected TV (CTV) and Online Video (OLV) inventory.Through combining Adlook’s state-of-the-art Deep Learning bidder, designed to deliver exceptional results for brands, with FreeWheel’s premium supply, marketers can streamline campaign efficiency and reduce waste through precise targeting and optimization. This new collaboration equips marketers and publishers with the trailblazing tools and high-quality inventory needed to remain competitive as the advertising landscape evolves.“Our partnership with FreeWheel marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide marketers with the most effective access to premium ad supply for Video and CTV,” said Viktor Zawadzki, VP of Platform Partnerships at Adlook. “This alliance not only enhances our ability to meet current market demands but also positions us to lead the industry with groundbreaking innovations in the context of planning, curation and optimization.”The new collaboration will facilitate real-time optimization of targeting, creative assets, and messaging, ensuring that campaigns resonate with audiences and achieve desired outcomes utilizing AI. In addition, the expansive inventory available will eliminate inefficiencies and unnecessary costs associated with fragmented platforms, optimizing budget allocation and enhancing overall campaign effectiveness.“We are thrilled to join forces with Adlook and showcase the combined power of our platforms,” said Xavier Llerena, Executive Director, Marketplace Platform Strategy at FreeWheel. “Our goal is to help brands and agencies tap into the incredible potential of total video advertising and this partnership expands our ability to deliver incremental reach for publishers, enhancing their capacity to connect with a broader audience in impactful ways.”About AdlookAdlook is an AdTech company reshaping the future of programmatic advertising with privacy-first, cookieless solutions.Powered by our proprietary Deep-Learning Bidder, Adlook empowers leading brands and agencies to drive unmatched results. We're proud to bring programmatic back to its original vision - maximising effectiveness and delivering real, working media to our clients.As early adopters of Chrome's Privacy Sandbox and Protected Audience API, Adlook leads the shift toward a cookieless future. With innovative solutions like Deep Search, Deep Context, and ContentGPT, we help brands transition smoothly from cookie-based to privacy-first advertising.Ready to future-proof your programmatic campaigns?Get started with Adlook today - Contact Us! About FreeWheelFreeWheel empowers all segments of The New TV Ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We provide the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers. With offices in New York, Chicago, London, Paris, Beijing, and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit freewheel.com, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

