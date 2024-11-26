Southwest Florida Luxury Real Estate Soars to New Heights via Private Aviation

John R. Wood Christie's International Real Estate This rare double-lot estate just four doors from the beach showcases exceptional design, with 6 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, a loft with wet bar and two expansive outdoor areas. This boater's dream home features a new (2023) remote-controlled docking system, featuring a large boat lift accommodating a 34 ft. boat (16,000 pounds), a smaller lift for a 22 ft. boat (5,000 pounds) and a double waverunner automatic lift platform that This waterfront home offers multiple covered and open outdoor spaces, private elevator, pool and spa, rock waterfall, outdoor kitchen, seating with fireplace, pool bath with steam room, and a lounging deck.

Private aviation propels Southwest Florida's luxury real estate market as would-be homeowners seek access to exclusive properties.

Our agents’ relationships with business partners such as private aviation providers enables them to offer a truly unmatched experience for customers seeking exclusive properties in Southwest Florida.” — James Schnars, CMO, John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The intersection of private aviation and luxury real estate is redefining the Southwest Florida market, providing affluent buyers with convenient access to some of the region’s most sought-after properties. John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate is among the real estate firms recognizing this growing trend, recognizing how private aviation can meet the needs of discerning buyers and enhance the homebuying experience.Private aviation has become an increasingly prominent feature of the luxury real estate journey, offering modern-day convenience for busy prospective buyers. This mode of travel allows customers to tour multiple properties, even across state lines, within a single day—a crucial advantage for individuals with demanding schedules.The surge in private travel following the COVID-19 pandemic has further influenced this trend, as travelers seek greater privacy, security and flexibility. As a result, Southwest Florida has emerged as a premier destination for elite property seekers, with private aviation facilitating access to exclusive homes and communities.John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate has strategically adapted to this shift, fostering relationships with private aviation providers to enhance the buying process for clients, including business executives, high-net-worth individuals and other luxury market consumers. “Private aviation is reshaping how high-end buyers explore real estate,” said James Schnars, Chief Marketing Officer. “The ability to travel privately, in combination with our agents’ expertise in the luxury market, creates a tailored, efficient experience to meet the expectations of today’s luxury buyers.”Key to the region’s appeal is Naples Municipal Airport, which serves as a gateway for affluent visitors. In 2022, the airport welcomed over 184,000 passengers, the majority of whom were either residents or prospective buyers interested in Southwest Florida real estate. The airport plays a pivotal role in supporting the luxury market, connecting visitors with properties represented by firms like John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate.The exclusive Wing South Airpark community in Naples is an example of how aviation and real estate can intersect. With its private 4,400-foot runway and residences designed for private pilots, the community offers aviation enthusiasts the convenience of flying directly from their own properties.Across Southwest Florida, high-profile properties reflect the region’s unique blend of luxury and lifestyle. Notable listings include:• A six-bedroom estate in Old Naples featuring modern design, outdoor entertainment spaces and proximity to the beach.• A waterfront home on Marco Island with 217 feet of water frontage, multiple boat lifts and expansive outdoor living areas, ideal for Gulf Coast living.• A Fort Myers estate with private beach access, river views, and premium amenities like a pool, spa and home theater, designed to appeal to elite buyers.Other transportation hubs, such as Marco Island Executive Airport, Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW), and Page Field in Fort Myers, further enhance the accessibility of luxury properties across the region. These airports streamline travel for buyers arriving from across the U.S. and internationally, contributing to the area’s appeal as a top-tier destination.As private aviation continues to play a vital role in luxury real estate, John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate remains committed to delivering a experience for its customers. By integrating private travel with the search for exceptional properties, the company’s experienced agents provide a modern experience for high-profile buyers seeking a lifestyle of exclusivity and convenience.About John R. Wood Christie’s International Real EstateJohn R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate, founded in 1958, is the oldest major real estate brokerage in Southwest Florida. Family owned and operated, it is consistently the number one firm in market share in the Southwest Florida area that includes Collier and Lee counties. It is a nationally recognized company with 65 years of market experience and broad international exposure to buyers in various countries. John R. Wood has more than 850 agents and staff in 22 offices, offering luxury real estate services throughout the area. For more information, visit johnrwood.com.

