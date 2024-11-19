ES3™ Celebrates this Holiday Season with the release of the Holiday Countdown Experience Powered by the INGAGE Platform

ONTARIO, CANADA, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electronic Systems Software Solutions Inc. (ES3) is excited to release the 15th edition of the perennial favourite – Holiday Countdown – powered by its INGAGE Interactive Experiential Ad Platform.The popular app re-appears for the holiday season for families to once again enjoy holiday-themed fun features and track Santa’s journey across the globe on Christmas Eve. This highly engaging TV experience is available free of charge to participating Pay TV customers and on the fast-growing free streaming TV app, Zone·ify, across the US and Canada.Holiday Countdown Features:- On Christmas eve, the interactive experience tracks Santa’s location and where he’s headed next, driving excitement and anticipation as he reaches the viewers’ cities.- All-time favorite holiday movie classics available for rent or purchase including Elf, The Polar Express, Home Alone, Christmas Vacation and A Christmas Story and much more…- Naughty or Nice polls, where family and friends can find out who’s been naughty or nice this year by answering questions and comparing ratings in their household- Holiday countdown calendar that unlocks new daily challenges every day leading up to the big event on Christmas Eve- Holiday-themed interactive games that can be played with the TV remoteAnd much more…Holiday Countdown’s exciting, unique and festive features bring family and friends together, enjoying over thirty minutes every time they start the experience from the channel guide, voice command and apps menu on their pay-tv service.Holiday Countdown has not only proven to be a holiday favorite for TV service subscribers but has also proven to drive value for advertisers under ES3’s INGAGE Platform which provides fully managed pay TV and connected TV interactive event services. The Holiday Countdown creates immersive experiences that increase operator video revenues and exposure for participating consumer brands. Providing several types of advertising linkages and sponsorship opportunities including banners, product placement, interactive and video ads.About ES3™ES3 is the leader in interactive TV application experiences for TV. Over the past 22 years, ES3 has delivered leading interactive video products with top customers and brands through the most pivotal times in entertainment history. Over the years, ES3 has established customers relationships with Bell Canada, Bell Media, DIRECTV, AT&T, Comcast, Rogers, Microsoft, Intel, TiVo and many more.ES3 redefines the way brands connect with relevant audiences through immersive, experiential campaigns–driving discovery and conversion. ES3’s one-of-a-kind interactive experiential ad marketing platform INGAGE, has been used by brands such as Game of Thrones, HBO, HBO Max, Discovery, Crave and more. ES3’s fully programmed holiday events, such as Santa Tracker and Holiday Countdown are world renowned and are delivered to more than 27 million TV households in Canada and the US.ES3 connects businesses to relevant audiences and audiences to relevant brands through its Professional Services practice and its Subscription OnDemand programs. The company is one of the largest aggregators of subscription video on demand to pay television operators in the US and Canada, with over 18 catalogues and thousands of hours of exclusive content for distribution to pay TV under license.Be sure to visit https://es3.ca to learn more.All ES3 press inquiries should be directed to: ES3 Media Relationsmediarelations@es3.ca

