TrellisWare Technologies Honored As A San Diego Union-Tribune Top Workplace for 2024

It's a testament to the hard work, dedication, and integrity that our team brings to TrellisWare every day, along with their unwavering commitment to our company core values.”
— Metin Bayram, President & CEO TrellisWare

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. has been awarded a San Diego Union-Tribune Top Workplaces 2024 honor for the fifth year in the midsize category of 150-499 employees. As in previous years, TrellisWare also achieved Top Culture Excellence Badges in "Meaningful Work" and "Work-Life Balance" for 2024.

The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback from a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

"We are excited to be recognized as a Top Workplace again this year," said Anna Kochka, vice president of people and culture at TrellisWare. "TrellisWare is committed to providing a work environment that emphasizes a people-first culture."

'This is a great recognition," added Metin Bayram, president and CEO of TrellisWare. "It's a testament to the hard work, dedication, and integrity that our team brings to TrellisWare every day, along with their unwavering commitment to our company core values – delivering excellence, empowering people, and pushing boundaries."

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard."

TrellisWare Technologies is a global leader in highly advanced algorithms, waveforms, and communications systems that range from small form factor radio products to fully integrated solutions. The TrellisWare® TSM® and Katana™ waveforms are incorporated into a wide range of systems, including TrellisWare radios and trusted industry partner radios, as well as multiple government and commercial solutions. Join us in the Trellis//Sphere® and see what we can accomplish together! For more information on TrellisWare’s products and solutions, please visit www.trellisware.com.

