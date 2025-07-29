TrellisWare Expands International Operations in Europe

TrellisWare’s new European office in Utrecht, NL

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrellisWare Technologies, Inc., a worldwide leader in highly advanced algorithms, waveforms, and communications systems, is proud to announce the opening of its new European office in Utrecht, The Netherlands. This event marks a significant milestone in the company’s continued growth and commitment to serving the European community. Located in Utrecht, just 30 minutes from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, TrellisWare’s new office serves as a strategic hub for regional operations and customer support.

TrellisWare’s new European office enhances the company’s growing international footprint, enabling our account management and field engineering teams to better support our expanding client base and foster collaboration with key stakeholders and partners.

“Opening our Utrecht office is an exciting step forward as we continue to scale our business and invest in the long-term success of our European customers,” said Darren Bradley, director of international business at TrellisWare. “This new location enhances our ability to deliver resilient communications solutions while better supporting our European customers and partners.”

To learn more about TrellisWare, visit https://www.trellisware.com/.

