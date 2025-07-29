TrellisWare Expands International Operations in Europe

TrellisWare’s new European office in Utrecht, NL

This new location enhances our ability to deliver resilient communications solutions while better supporting our European customers and partners.”
— Darren Bradley, Director, International Business

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrellisWare Technologies, Inc., a worldwide leader in highly advanced algorithms, waveforms, and communications systems, is proud to announce the opening of its new European office in Utrecht, The Netherlands. This event marks a significant milestone in the company’s continued growth and commitment to serving the European community. Located in Utrecht, just 30 minutes from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, TrellisWare’s new office serves as a strategic hub for regional operations and customer support.

TrellisWare’s new European office enhances the company’s growing international footprint, enabling our account management and field engineering teams to better support our expanding client base and foster collaboration with key stakeholders and partners.

“Opening our Utrecht office is an exciting step forward as we continue to scale our business and invest in the long-term success of our European customers,” said Darren Bradley, director of international business at TrellisWare. “This new location enhances our ability to deliver resilient communications solutions while better supporting our European customers and partners.”

To learn more about TrellisWare, visit https://www.trellisware.com/.

Tina Bachman
TrellisWare Technologies, Inc.
tbachman@trellisware.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TrellisWare Expands International Operations in Europe

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Military Industry, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Tina Bachman
TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. tbachman@trellisware.com
Company/Organization
TrellisWare Technologies, Inc.
10641 Scripps Summit Court, Suite 100
San Diego, California, 92131
United States
+1 858-753-1600
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in highly advanced algorithms, waveforms, and communications systems that range from small form factor radio products to fully integrated solutions. TrellisWare's waveforms are the standard for resilient Mobile Ad Hoc Networking (MANET) communications, ensuring mission success in today's highly contested battlespace. TrellisWare provides unmatched spectrum support, engineered for seamless network scalability, extreme mobility, and the most challenging RF environments. Our advanced waveforms power a wide array of interoperable, Software Defined Radios (SDRs), delivering comprehensive solutions tailored to mission objectives. Join us in the Trellis//Sphere® and see what we can accomplish together!

TrellisWare website

More From This Author
TrellisWare Expands International Operations in Europe
TrellisWare Announces Product Enhancements to its family of Software Defined Radios
TrellisWare Releases New Software with Enhanced Usability for Multiple Waveforms
View All Stories From This Author