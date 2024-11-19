Airtm and Quantigo AI Partner to Enhance Global Data Annotation Payments

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Airtm, a leading digital payment platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Quantigo AI, a premier provider of high-quality data solutions for AI model development. This collaboration is set to streamline and optimize payment processes for Quantigo AI’s extensive global network of data annotators, enhancing both efficiency and accessibility in over 190 countries.By integrating Airtm's secure and scalable digital dollar infrastructure, Quantigo AI will provide its annotators with flexible payment solutions supported by over 500 methods to send, receive, and convert funds. This integration guarantees faster, more transparent, and cost-effective compensation, significantly improving operational efficiency and worker satisfaction."Our collaboration with Airtm reflects our commitment to providing our annotators with seamless and efficient payment solutions," said Nasib Ahmed, CEO at Quantigo AI. "Integrating Airtm's platform allows us to enhance the financial experience for our global team, ensuring timely and secure payments regardless of location."Through this partnership, Quantigo AI will leverage Airtm's financial tools to manage cross-border payments, automate mass payouts, and offer financial flexibility to its global network of data annotators. The collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to utilizing technology to create a seamless and efficient financial experience for individuals engaged in global data annotation initiatives."Partnering with Quantigo AI showcases the versatility of Airtm's platform in supporting diverse industries," said Ruben Galindo, Co-founder and CEO of Airtm. "By integrating our payment solutions with Quantigo AI's innovative data annotation services, we're facilitating a more streamlined and inclusive approach to global data annotation participation."About Quantigo AI:Quantigo AI is a trusted provider of data annotation services that is dedicated to transforming human insights into intelligent machine learning solutions. With adaptable, custom-built services, Quantigo AI enhances the accuracy and performance of AI models across a variety of industries, including autonomous driving, retail, security, agriculture, sports, and geospatial applications.Quantigo AI continues to adapt to the dynamic tech industry and has expanded into areas such as data collection, data anonymization and fine-tuning large language models (LLMs), all with a strong emphasis on a human-centric approach. By supporting advanced applications in computer vision, large language models (LLMs), and generative AI, Quantigo AI delivers scalable, impactful data solutions that empower clients to thrive in a competitive landscape. This approach ensures that AI systems are not only high-performing but also ethical and transparent.With a global reach, Quantigo AI partners with a diverse range of clients, from startups to large enterprises, while remaining committed to creating meaningful impact. Dedicated to transparency, innovation and long-term partnerships, Quantigo AI combines cutting-edge technology with a human touch, ensuring clients stay at the forefront of the evolving AI landscape. For more information, visit https://www.quantigo.ai/ About Airtm:Airtm is the most connected digital dollar account in the world. It aims to connect emerging economies with the global market, eliminating borders and reducing fees. It is a North American company that simultaneously supports users in over 190 countries worldwide and has hundreds of thousands of monthly active users. With Airtm, users can access a wide range of payment solutions, including the ability to send, receive, and withdraw funds internationally at competitive rates. Airtm currently supports over a hundred enterprise clients and processed more than $1 Billion last year. Airtm is proud to power global enterprises in AI, Market Research, Social Creation and non-profit sectors, and many more. For more information, visit https://www.airtm.com/en

