Primrose School of East Windsor Achieves Prestigious Cognia® Accreditation

Setting the Standard: First Cognia Accredited Childcare in East Windsor/Hightstown

EAST WINDSOR, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Primrose School of East Windsor announced today that it has earned CogniaAccreditation. Cognia is a nonprofit organization that provides quality assurance for schools, school districts and education service providers. The school earned the accreditation within 18 months of opening, and it is the only Cognia accredited childcare offering in the East Windsor/Hightstown, New Jersey community.“Accreditation as conferred by the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission provides a nationally recognized mark of quality for our school,” shared Rashmi Agarwal, (franchise owner at Primrose School of East Windsor), “It demonstrates our commitment to service excellence, our willingness to enact meaningful change and our desire to provide the best and most trusted early education and care to the students and families we serve".Dr. Mark A. Elgart, president and CEO of Cognia, stated, “Cognia Accreditation is a rigorous process that focuses the entire school and its community on the primary goal of ensuring all students can flourish in engaging and equitable learning environments. We commend Primrose School of East Windsor for meeting high standards and making progress on key indicators that impact student learning.”Cognia recognizes schools across the globe that meet rigorous standards focused on productive learning environments, equitable resource allocation and effective leadership. To earn Cognia accreditation, a school must submit to internal and external review. Earning accreditation from the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission means that the school meets Cognia Performance Standards and maintains a commitment to continuous improvement. Schools in good standing can maintain their accreditation for a six-year term.About CogniaCognia is a global, nonprofit improvement organization dedicated to helping institutions and other education providers grow learners, teachers, and leaders. Cognia offers accreditation and certification, assessment, and improvement services within a framework of continuous improvement. Serving 40,000 public and private institutions from early learning through high school in more than 90 countries, Cognia brings a global perspective to advancing teaching and learning. Find out more at cognia.org About Primrose Schools Primrose Schools is the leader in providing premier early education and care to children and families in the United States. Founded in 1982, there are more than 500 Primrose schools in 34 states and Washington, D.C. Each school is independently owned and operated by Franchise Owners who partner with parents to help children build the right foundation for future learning and life. Primrose believes who children become is as important as what they know. The exclusive Primrose Balanced Learningapproach is created from the best early education wisdom and balances purposeful play with nurturing guidance from teachers to encourage curiosity, creativity, confidence and compassion. For more information, visit www.PrimroseSchools.com , connect with us on Facebook and X, explore our stories and resources, sign up for our emails and find a Primrose school near you.

